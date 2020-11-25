Asian Stock Market: Indecisive amid mixed headlines from China, Hong Kong

- Asian equities trades mixed as trade/political fears concerning China joins hopes of further stimulus.
- Expectations from virus vaccine, US President-elect Joe Biden favor combat RBNZ’s comments, downbeat Aussie data.
- HK Leader Carry Liam reiterates support for China, PBOC adds liquidity via market operations.
Asian markets dwindle amid a light calendar and mostly empty news feed, except Hong Kong (HK) and China, while heading into Wednesday’s European open. The risks struggle for a clear direction as optimism concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Biden’s governance dim amid challenges to the global trade and political linkages with Beijing.
While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.24% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises around 0.85%, despite fears of strongest activity restriction in Tokyo, by press time.
In his initial remarks after getting the right to access intelligence materials prepared for President, Democratic Party member Biden showed readiness to turn down all executive orders that damage the US. This means China has a scope for a fresh start even if most markets believe otherwise.
On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Xinping marked preparedness to boost covid vaccine cooperation with Germany while Premier Li Keqiang said that the economy will likely return to the ‘proper’ range next year. Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carry Lam reiterated her support during the annual policy address, before a Legislative Council. That said, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rises over 1.0% while Chinese shares trade mixed by press time.
In addition to HK-China news, Aussie Construction Work Done dropped more than expected in Q3 but the ASX 200 marks 0.60% gains as China’s central bank, People’s Bank of China (PBOC), injects net 20 billion yuan into the banking system through open market operations on Wednesday. The same applies to New Zealand’s NZX 50 that prints a 0.20% intraday gain as of writing. In doing so, the Pacific equity gauge struggles for a clear direction as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor backed lower interest rates.
Moving on, equities from India can’t cheer upbeat economic analysis from Bloomberg, BSE Sensex drops 0.60%, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite alternate gains with losses by a minor amount.
Although the calendar remains mostly silent in Asia, the US session is likely to be happening as it will offer the preliminary readings of the third quarter (Q3) GDP and FOMC minutes, not to forget November’s Durable Goods Orders and Michigan Consumer Sentiment for December.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid buoyant risk appetite
EUR/USD is off the two-week highs, battling 1.19, as coronavirus vaccine optimism and easing US political uncertainty keeps risk assets better bid and the safe-haven dollar under pressure. Volatility may rise later Wednesday with the release of crucial US data.
Gold: Nears the 200-day SMA support
Gold is trading quite close to the widely-followed 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,797. The safe-haven metal is about to test the long-term SMA for the first time since March. A break below that support cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3350 amid Brexit woes, eyes on Sunak
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.3350 ahead of Wednesday’s London open. A lack of major data/events, as well as mixed clues for Brexit, weigh on the spot. UK’s Autumn Forecast Statement, US GDP and FOMC minutes in focus.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!