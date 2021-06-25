Asian Stock Market: Hang Seng index led the gains in Asian equities

- Asia-pacific indices extended gains on Friday following the US $579 infrastructure deal.
- US dollar subsides after Fed’s dovish stance on interest rates.
- US says Taiwan is not a problem in Chinese relations, reflecting a fundamental change in US-Taiwan relations.
Asian stocks notch higher on the last trading day of the week. Investors remain optimistic after the US President announced a US $579 billion infrastructure deal.
The higher movement in Asian shares traced back to the overnight gains on Wall Street.
The US dollar retreated at 91.76 with 0.3% losses as Fed officials continued to downplay inflationary pressure. The US 10 year Treasury yields were unchanged at 1.49%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.14% , with a jump in tech shares.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.72%, while Topix’s index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi edged higher with 0.6% gains.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,260, up 0.11% for the day.
Meanwhile, in the latest escalation of the dispute between Australia and China, the latter has launched an open challenge against Australian tariffs on several Chinese products. The Commerce Ministry in China announced on Thursday that it would access WTO procedure to counter Australia’s measures targeting railway wheels, wind towers, and stainless steel sink products from China.
In addition to that, the US de facto embassy in Taiwan’s Deputy Director Raymond Greene said that Taiwan is no longer a problem in Beijing's relations but an opportunity to promote a “ free open Indo-Pacific trade”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 200-day EMA ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto the recent recovery above 1.1900, up for first weekly gain in four. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields on fears of the PCE inflation gauge confirming the Fed’s hawkish tilt. Risk appetite remains positive, as Biden’s stimulus joins EU-UK trade optimism. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends BOE-led losses towards 1.3900 amid quiet session
GBP/USD holds on to the previous day’s weakness while easing to 1.3919 during a sluggish Asian session on Friday. Mixed updates on Brexit, Delta Plus covid variant keeps bears hopeful.
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 200-day EMA ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto the recent recovery above 1.1900, up for first weekly gain in four. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields on fears of the PCE inflation gauge confirming the Fed’s hawkish tilt. Risk appetite remains positive, as Biden’s stimulus joins EU-UK trade optimism. Fedspeak eyed as well.
Ripple might retrace before heading higher
XRP price saw a swift breach of the overhead supply barrier, flipping it into support. This move indicates the presence of buyers; therefore, it is likely Ripple will continue to head higher. After the recent upswing, Ripple might undergo a minor pullback before ascending.
US Durable Goods Orders rebound in May, business spending ebbs
Overall goods orders rise, April's total revised higher. Business spending slips, inhibited by product and material shortages. Manufacturing output scarcity, restrictions contribute to inflation.