Asian Stock Market: Drifts lower amid Fed rate hike concerns, virus fears

- Asian equities grind lower as market fears Fed action following 40-year high US inflation.
- Australia, Britain report all-time high daily infections, Tokyo pushes up virus-led alert level.
- US proposes more UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea for missile tests.
Asia-Pacific markets fail to track Wall Street gains as investors fear stiff monetary policies ahead. Also challenging the sentiment are issues concerning the coronavirus and geopolitics that together drowns risk appetite during early Thursday. However, a lack of major data and sluggish yields limit losses heading into the European session.
A 40-year high US inflation figure propels the US Treasury yields, after an initially negative reaction. In addition to the 7.0% YoY figures of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, hawkish Fedspeak also inflates odds of a rate hike in March.
Elsewhere, Australia and the UK print all-time high daily covid infections while Japan’s COVID-19 cases rose to a four-month high, which in turn pushed Tokyo towards the second highest virus alert level.
It’s worth noting that the US proposal of levying extra sanctions on North Korea, for a slew of missile tests in recent days, also contributes to the risk-off mood.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.20% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 declines 1.0% by the press time.
Further, Australia’s ASX 200 rises 0.50% as PM Morrison sounds hopeful of overcoming the virus conditions and announced an easing of activity restrictions for close contacts to tackle supply crunch. India’s BSE Sensex is also on the same line as the economy battles a jump in the virus cases ahead of the national budget announcement, up for publishing on February 01.
Additionally, stocks in China drown Hong Kong, Indonesia and South Korean markets while S&P 500 Futures also print mild losses by the press time. That said, the US Treasury yields snap the recent downtrend as traders await more clues to confirm hawkish expectations from the Fed.
Looking forward, the Fed policymakers’ speeches will be crucial for near-term market direction as they approach the blackout period before the monetary policy meeting, during January 25-26. Also important will be the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for December and weekly jobless claims.
Read: US Treasury yields lick post US inflation wounds amid hawkish Fedspeak
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 as US dollar licks wounds
EUR/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.1450, as the US dollar bears take a breather amid a worsening mood. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite covid woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members are due to speak amid the US PPI release.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold bulls remain poised to test $1,831 and $1,837
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs, as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields this Thursday. Despite the pullback in gold price, the upside bias remains intact, courtesy of a bullish technical setup on the daily chart.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. If the canine-themed token manages to slice above one crucial hurdle, a 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March.