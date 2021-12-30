Asian Stock Market: China struggles to please bulls amid firmer yields, Omicron woes

- Asia-Pacific shares dribble higher as China-linked headlines battle virus fears, firmer Treasury yields.
- Aussie PM Morrison raises concern over Omicron response, China eyes record bonds issue in 2022.
- Geopolitical concerns over Hong Kong, Iran join Evergrande updates to test advances.
- Year-end positioning may entertain traders, US data is also eyed.
Asian equities grind higher as optimistic headlines from China battle firmer Treasury yields and geopolitical news during a sluggish session on Thursday. That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan rises 0.10% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops by the same magnitude at the latest.
China shows readiness to keep the economy liquid via record bond issuance. The dragon nation also eyed foreign trade difficulties. “China plans to sell a record amount of treasury bonds in 2022, while keeping overall interest rates of the issuance lower, as Beijing adopts a proactive policy to stabilize economic growth, a senior official at the finance ministry said,” per Reuters. Alternatively, China’s Vice Commerce Minister said in a statement on Thursday, Beijing will face an unprecedented degree of difficulty next year in stabilizing foreign trade.
It’s worth noting that economic headlines from Beijing ignored looming fears of Evergrande’s default after Bloomberg reported that the due date to pay offshore coupons worth $255 million passed with no sign of payment by the embattled property developer. The payments have a 30-day grace period. That said, Evergrande dropped over 11%, drowning Hang Seng despite firmer gains in China.
Elsewhere, the record covid cases in multiple nations seem to push policymakers towards rethinking over the previous easing of activity restrictions during the holiday period. Recently, Australia Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said, “Omicron indicates that Australia needs to reset its pandemic response.”
On a different page, geopolitical concerns also challenge the risk appetite as Reuters quotes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The US urges Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to release stand news staff members immediately.” Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz raised concerns over Iran’s lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear program and ballistic missile development.
Amid these plays, stocks in Australia reverse the early Asian gains while those from New Zealand print mild gains by the press time. Further, markets in South Korea and Indonesia also print mild losses while India’s BSE Sensex gains 0.15% by the press time. On a broader front, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.55% while the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses near 4,784.
It’s worth noting that Wall Street closed mixed the previous day even as DJI 30 refreshed all-time high. The reason could be linked to the strong US Treasury yields.
Read: US Treasury yields poke monthly top, S&P 500 Futures remain sluggish amid mixed sentiment
To sum up, global markets are consolidating ahead of the 2021 end amid a lack of major data/events.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300, focus on coronavirus, yields
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1300 amid a damp mood. Tepid risk tone and firmer Treasury yields lift the US dollar across the board. Slowing volumes amid year-end trading will continue to play out. Omicron updates, US Jobless Claims eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 50% Fibo. but bulls not out of the woods
GBP/USD reverses the early Asian gains while easing to 1.3485 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable pair registers a failure to cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of October-December downside, around 1.3500.
Gold: Year-end flows to keep the price choppy around $1,800 Premium
In Thursday’s trading so far, gold price is extending the previous bearish momentum, as the Treasury yields hold the recent advance. Meanwhile, the market mood remains cautious, underpinning the dollar’s safe-haven demand at gold’s expense.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.