Asian Stock Market: Bears keep the reins as China property stocks fail to tame growth fears

- Markets in Asia-Pacific zone edge lower amid China economic woes.
- Real-estate shares in China rebound on hopes of more stimulus for property sector in Beijing.
- US soft landing concerns, hawkish Fed talks and strong Oil price exert downside pressure on sentiment.
- US ISM Services PMI eyed for clear directions, growth headlines are the key.
Asia-Pacific equities grind lower on early Wednesday, despite a corrective bounce in China property stocks, as market players consolidate the previous day’s heavy losses amid a cautious mood ahead of the US ISM Services PMI.
While portraying the mood, the MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped nearly 1.0% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 prints 0.75% intraday gains around 33,250 by the press time of early European morning.
It’s worth noting China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI for August, to 51.8 from 54.1 prior flagged economic fears about the Dragon Nation the previous day. The same were joined were fears of the Sino-American tussles, flagged by comments from US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as she defended the current US tariffs on China until the four-year review is complete.
Also challenging the sentiment were upbeat details of the US Factory Orders and comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. On Tuesday, the US Factory Orders for July dropped to the lowest since mid-2020 while posting -2.1% MoM figures versus -0.1% expectations and 2.3% previous growth. However, the orders excluding transport rose 0.8% MoM, Shipments of goods stayed firmer and inventories marked the first increase in three months. That said, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller’s defense of hawkish monetary policy during a CNBC interview and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester’s rejection of rate cuts favor the US Dollar bulls. It’s worth noting that Fed’s Waller also added, "Data is looking good for soft landing scenario,” which in turn defends the Fed’s preference for “higher for longer” rates.
While the aforementioned catalysts sour the sentiment in the Asia-Pacific region, the recent headlines from Chinese media suggesting more stimulus from the nation’s real estate sector, seem to have fueled the property shares, especially backed by Country Garden’s avoidance of default.
Even so, most Chinese indices remain in the red while tracing the downbeat Wall Street benchmarks and S&P 500 Futures. Apart from that, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws at the highest level since March 15, dicey near 104.80 at the latest, while prices of Gold and WTI Crude Oil tread water around $1,925 and $86.40 as we write. With this, stocks in New Zealand, Hong Kong and India are also downbeat by the press time. It should be noted that Australia’s better-than-forecast figures fail to impress Aussie equity traders as the nation’s key index ASX 200 drops 0.80% on a day as we write.
Looking ahead, the concerns about China’s economic recovery and the US soft landing will dominate the market moves and hence clues for the same should be observed closely for clear directions.
Also read: S&P 500 Futures portray risk-off mood even as yields seesaw at weekly top after a jump
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 ahead of EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce toward 1.0750, shrugging off the downbeat German factory data in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. EU Retail Sales, US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates near multi-month low, holds above mid-1.2500s on subdued USD demand
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from the 1.2530-1.2525 region, or its lowest level since June 13 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support
Gold price is sitting at fresh six-day lows near $1,925, pausing its four-day losing streak, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of the release of a fresh batch of high-impact economic data from the US.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.