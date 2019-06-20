Asian shares benefit from Fed’s dovish appearance, risk-aversion limits rally

- Global run towards easy monetary policy directs market moves.
- Other than BOE and BI, political plays surrounding the US, China and Iran should also gain major market attention.
While Fed’s readiness to respect the other central bank doves initially set the stage for Asian shares’ increase, statements favoring rate cuts from the BOJ and RBA’s Lowe further strengthened the stocks. Though, fears of global recession and geopolitical tension between the US and Iran stopped the rally.
The US Federal Reserve finally dropped its favorite term “patience” from the rate statement that pushed investors to ignore mostly neutral statements from the Chairman Jerome Powell in search of clues for a rate cut during 2019.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe were also dovish enough to trigger risk-off waves later on.
With this, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan is close to 1.0% while Japan’s Nikkei is currently adding 0.7% by the time of writing.
China’s Hang Seng praised the US President Donald Trump’s latest readiness to have good relations with the dragon nation by flashing more than 1.0% gain whereas Australia’s ASX 200 in currently gaining 0.33%.
Furthermore, India’s BSE Sensex adds 0.20% but New Zealand’s NZX50 and Indonesia’s
Jakarta Composite Index seems to buck the trend.
Global risk barometer, the US 10-year treasury yield dropped to 1.987%, the lowest since November 2016.
Given the risk tone likely being the major catalyst of the day, political plays should be given an upper hand over the economic calendar. However, monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England (BOE) and Bank Indonesia (BI) could gain additional attention after the latest bear play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 200-HMA as US two-year yield hits lowest since November 2017
EUR/USD has cleared key resistance and may rise further in the European and US session, tracking the slide in Treasury yields, although bullish reversal may remain elusive as markets are now priced in for Fed rate cuts.
GBP/USD rises to 1-week high ahead of UK retail sales, BOE
With the US Dollar’s (USD) across the board slump offering additional strength to rest of the major currencies, the GBP/USD pair extended the previous rise towards one week high ahead of the London open. Focus on UK retail sales and BOE monetary policy decision.
USD/JPY hits fresh 5-month lows near 107.50 post-BOJ
The JPY bulls regain poise, despite BOJ's status-quo, as the latest report of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia offers a fresh boost, now pushing USD/JPY to fresh 5-month lows near 107.50 region. The bias leans towards the downside amid falling Treasury yields amid an overtly dovish FOMC.
Gold rallies into blue skies as US yields drop to lowest since 2017
Gold has rallied in Tokyo following a dovish outcome overnight from the FOMC meeting. US yields have now dropped to the lowest levels since the start of Sep 2017 levels, extending the downside from overnight & and in the aftermath of the Fed.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.