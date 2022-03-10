- AAPL stock closes Wednesday over 3% higher as markets rally on oil collapse.
- AAPL stock was also boosted by Peak Performance day with multiple product launches.
- Apple announced a new lower-priced iPhone, which was the standout for analysts.
Apple (AAPL) stock participated in the broad market rally on Wednesday and outperformed some of the main indices. The Nasdaq closed up 3.58%, while the S&P 500 was up 2.57%. The rally in the overall market was brought about by a risk-on tone and probably an over positioning on the short side. The collapse in oil prices by nearly 10% was the main factor at play yesterday for risk assets. This was brought about by talk of OPEC increasing production, Iran coming back into the fold, and a more accommodative tone from both Russian and Ukrainian speakers. Equity markets were also bolstered by talk of yet more stimulus or some form of action, in particular from the EU on a collective debt scheme.
Apple Stock News
Adding to sentiment from falling oil prices was Apple's Peak Performance event on Wednesday. Apple unveiled a slate of new products or new versions of existing products. The most noteworthy was probably a cheaper iPhone, the iPhone SE. According to a report from Counterpoint Research, this will still offer 5G connectivity and could be a game-changer in Asia. Android phones are traditionally more used by consumers in Asia, so this new budget level phone is noteworthy for Apple.
"Apple remains our Top Pick in IT Hardware given durable fundamentals, predictable cash flows, additional 2022 product launches, and platform stability in an otherwise uncertain and volatile market backdrop," Morgan Stanley wrote.
"AAPL's gentle shift toward content (i.e., software) and services that maximize consumer lock-in into AAPL's ecosystem should be a key long-term upside value driver through higher lifetime customer value," Needham & Company said.
Apple also made a foray into sports streaming as it takes up Major League Baseball on Friday nights, although due to failed negotiations between the league and players, the 2022 season has already been postponed until mid-April at the earliest.
Apple Stock Forecast
The key levels remain in place for AAPL stock despite yesterday's move. The stock is still in a bearish trend so long as it is below $169. This is the last significant high in the current downtrend. That leaves the next target as $153 and the next key support. If AAPL stock can break $169, then that opens the door for a move to $176. For now, though the trend is firmly bearish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirm the downtrend.
AAPL stock chart, daily
In the short term, $162.47 is the key pivot. Above there Apple stock can target and test the $169 resistance. There is a lot of volume around this level, so it will mean a slow move.
AAPL stock chart, 15-minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB decides to end APP in Q3, US inflation jumps to 7.9%, eyes on Lagarde
The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged as expected but announced that it will end the APP in Q3 rather than at the end of the year. Annual CPI inflation in the US rose to 7.9% in February as expected. ECB President Lagarde delivers comments on the policy and economic outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1100 after ECB policy decisions, US CPI
EUR/USD rose sharply after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it will end the Asset Purchase Program (APP) in the third quarter. The pair clings to its daily gains as ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks on the outlook. Meanwhile, the annual CPI in the US jumped to 7.9% in February.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, stays below 1.3200 after of US data
GBP/USD fell below 1.3150 early Thursday but reversed its direction as the ECB's policy announcements caused the dollar to lose interest. The pair trades flat on the day below 1.3200 after the data US data showed that annual inflation rose to 7.9% in February as expected.
Gold holds above $2,000 amid renewed dollar weakness
Following Wednesday's sharp decline, gold stages a recovery on Thursday and trades above $2,000. The risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand and the greenback is facing selling pressure after the ECB's hawkish policy tilt and the US CPI data.
Ethereum price consolidates before a 34% breakout
Ethereum price action shows an interesting setup that forecasts the possibility of a massive move in both directions. However, considering the technical aspects, the probability of a down move appears more plausible for ETH.