Apple readies large-scale revamp of health offerings as market withers on Trump tariff jitters

Apple is gearing up for a transformative investment in its Health app.

This includes designing a separate AI agent that will address users health needs.

The company is setting up a health campus to train the AI model.

US stock indices crater on Monday as hinted 20% tariffs are expected to be universal in scope.

The US stock market sold off immediately upon opening on Monday, but Apple (AAPL) stock was largely unfazed. At the time of writing, Apple shares were up 0.2% a half hour into the morning session, while the indices shed weight much more extensively. Apple’s relative immunity to the market downturn is a result of announcing new investments in the health tech space.

The NASDAQ Composite tripped more than 2% lower, while the S&P 500 gave up 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was once again the best-performing major index, losing a less pronounced 0.6%.

The reason for the flight was…again…more news on the tariff front. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Trump administration is considering imposing 20% global tariffs on all foreign countries. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump walked back claims that the tariffs to be unveiled at Wednesday’s so-called Liberation Day event will apply to all nations, not just the smaller 15-20 that officials had been telling reporters previously.

Japan has been readying its own reciprocal tariffs on US goods after Trump imposed tariffs on foreign-made autos last week. Additionally, Trump said he is mulling 25% to 50% tariffs on all countries who buy oil from Russia since that nation’s leader, Vladimir Putin, has proven less amenable to Trump’s calls for a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

Apple stock news

Bloomberg reports that Apple is preparing to launch an AI doctor project and that CEO Tim Cook has told employees that Apple’s greatest societal legacy will come via healthcare.

Apple Project Mulberry will feature a revamp of the company’s Health app for iPhone that includes an AI doctor assistant to provide insights, keep tabs on personal health data, and answer customers’ health-related questions. The details are somewhat sparse, but the full delivery of these features might be some way off.

The article says that Apple has been working on a noninvasive glucose monitor product for 15 years that works in conjunction with the Apple Watch. However, its projects to monitor hypertension and blood oxygen via the Apple Watch have faced several obstacles, including patent fights.

The Cupertino, California-based company has hired physicians to train its AI doctor feature. These include specialists in nutrition, cardiology, mental health, physical therapy and sleep. This project, tentatively called Health+, is being set up in the San Francisco region with its own headquarters.

In other news, Apple says its iPad Pro using the in-house M5 chip will enter production in the latter half of this year.

Apple stock forecast

Apple stock seems to be bouncing off recent lows that hit $208.42 on March 13. A break and close back above $218.23 will reduce investors' blood pressure as that is the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. The 38.2% Fibo comes at $224.30.

However, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) looks likely to meet its 200-day counterpart soon enough near $230, so traders will get worried if that blue line falls below the purple. If it does so, that would result in a Death Cross pattern that is typically, broadly bearish.

Folks are really counting on the historical support at $196 holding the downtrend in place, but the market overall is at the mercy of Trump's tariff policy. Only Wednesday's Liberation Day will know what the future holds.