Antipodeans to benefit from the US dollar's rate troubles – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of analysts, the aggressive calls for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts are likely to rescue the Antipodeans after they may have almost reached a bottom.
Key Findings:
“The Aussie is seen at $0.6900 in one- and three months’ time, unchanged from the June poll, before rising to $0.7000 in six months and $0.7200 on a one-year horizon. It was last trading at $0.7025.
That’s a marked turnaround in fortunes for a currency that touched five-month lows of $0.6832 in mid-June.
Yet investors have gone even further on U.S. rates, wagering the Federal Reserve will ease by 100 basis points in the coming year starting with at least 25 basis points this month.
Also offering some support has been a meteoric rise in prices for iron ore, Australia’s single largest export earner. The mineral has surged 70% so far this year and helped deliver a string of record trade surpluses.
The New Zealand dollar has also benefited from the U.S. dollar's rate troubles, steadying at $0.6683 after bouncing from a seven-month trough of $0.6482.
Forecasts were for it to hold at $0.6600 right out to six months, before edging up to $0.6700 in one year. As always, predictions ranged widely from $0.6200 to $0.7400.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.