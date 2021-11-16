AMD Stock Forecast: Advanced Micro Devices breaks above bull flag pattern, aims for $232.50

- AMD stock fell just under 1% on Monday.
- Advanced Micro Devices current pattern means a heavy run-up may be in the works.
- AMD surged over 10% on November 8 after Meta Platforms said it would use EPYC processors in its data centers.
On Tuesday after an hour into the New York trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) broke out of the bull flag pattern it has been trading in since last week. At 11:00am EST, AMD stock traded up to $151.07, up 3.1%. Trading within a bull flag pattern since November 8, AMD shares are now expected to realize another run, with FXStreet's current prediction at $232.50.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock News: a supercomputer king
Advanced Micro Devices announced that at this year's Supercomputing Conference, which is taking place currently through November 19 in St. Louis, it has more than tripled the percentage of the world's top 500 supercomputers that are powered by AMD tech. The chip maker now powers 73 of the top 500 supercomputers compared to 21 – the figure from 2020. The company also powers four of the top ten supercomputers in the world.
“The demands of supercomputing users have increased exponentially as the world seeks to accelerate research, reducing the time to discovery of valuable information,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager of the Data Center & Embedded Solutions Business Group at AMD. “With AMD EPYC CPUs and Instinct accelerators, we continue to evolve our product offering to push the boundaries of data center technologies, enabling faster research, better outcomes and more impact on the world.”
Last week IBM's cloud division announced that it has chosen AMD's 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors for its IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. The new server offering from IBM features 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server. AMD says the processors are particularly good for "compute-intensive workloads, virtualized environments, large-scale databases" and hosting massive multiplayer online games.
AMD key statistics
|Market Cap
|$181.3 billion
|Price/Earnings
|46.2
|Price/Sales
|12.4
|Price/Book
|25.4
|Enterprise Value
|$178.3 billion
|Operating Margin
|20.5%
|Profit Margin
|
26.7%
|52-week high
|$155.57
|52-week low
|$72.50
|Short Interest
|5.8%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold $140.51
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Forecast: expect a 55% run
AMD stock broke out on Monday, November 8, bounding up 10.1% on news that the former Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (Wah-wuh!), made the decision to power its new generation of data centers with AMD's EPYC processors and servers.
Quickly, the stock corrected and began slowly edging higher in what appeared to be the consolidation pattern known as a bull flag.
As we wrote last Friday: "Some might even venture to call this a bull-flag formation. This formation takes place when you have a large-scale run-up in a stock in a rather short period of time, so that when you zoom out on the chart, the surge seems almost vertical. This part is called the flagpole. When it hits an extreme high, such as Tuesday's high of $155.57, the stock then consolidates in the shape of a flag or pennant.
"This pennant has a downward slanting top line and an ascending bottom line that meet somewhere in the near future. Typically, this pattern stems from bulls buying up the shares of other traders who are taking profits. Once all the liquidity is taken from the market, the stock rises above the pennant's top line. When it does, the theory says the new spike will be equal to the percentage gain from the prior flagpole.
"If this were to happen for AMD, the resulting spike off the pennant (placed somewhere around $150) would present the opportunity for AMD stock price to jump to $232.50, which is another 55% journey from the breakout point."
So there you have it folks. A number of things could change in the market, but the current consolidation pattern followed by Tuesday's breakout spells another strong run for AMD stock. Many barriers remain in the way, but now is the time to go long AMD stock. As always, use stops.
AMD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
