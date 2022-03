AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment tumbles ahead of record-breaking Batman debut

AMC’s meme stock running mate, GameStop (NYSE:GME), has announced an interesting addition to its executive team. The company is hiring Duane Morris Fintech leader, Cindy Yang. Her role is expected to advise the company on ongoing digital transformations like the move to blockchain technology as well as its entry into the Metaverse.

The much-anticipated film, Batman, debuts this weekend and has already had some pre-release showings on Thursday night. International markets already recorded $5.3 million in ticket sales this week, which makes it the second-largest Batman series debut since the Dark Knight Rises. Some are estimating that global ticket sales will top $245 million this weekend, which bodes well for AMC’s new premium ticket pricing. Can the Batman top what Spider-Man: No Way Home did for AMC last quarter? If it can, then perhaps AMC is setting up for another strong revenue report this quarter. The Batman has already received a stellar 85% rating and 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

NYSE:AMC investors are clearly not excited about this new premium ticket pricing, as shares tumbled ahead of what is expected to be one of the biggest box office weekends of the year. Shares of AMC plummeted by 8.25% and closed the tumultuous trading week at $16.57 . Investors are shrugging off AMC’s recent quarterly earnings beat, and are once again focusing on the underlying value of the business. The stock is down more than 37% year to date, and even with a successful blockbuster season, AMC has not been able to attract moviegoers back to the theaters.

