AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment inches higher as CEO ponders adding Shiba Inu payments

It’s anticipated to be another big weekend at the box office for AMC and other theater chains, as Halloween always attracts a large group of moviegoers. There are high expectations for the Halloween Kills movie, as well as other horror films debuting like Antlers. AMC is also preparing for the next major blockbuster which will debut next week: Eternals, the latest movie from the Marvel Comic Universe.

If you thought AMC supported its retail investors before, CEO Adam Aron is apparently mulling over adding Shiba Inu tokens as a way to make payments for AMC tickets . AMC already added Dogecoin as the first cryptocurrency that they would be accepting, and are currently upgrading their infrastructure to accept other cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum . Shiba Inu token has taken the cryptocurrency world by storm over the past few months, and has somehow gained nearly 1,000% over the past month.

NYSE:AMC closed the week higher after continuing to find support as the stock finally seems to have found a bottom. Shares of AMC gained 0.40% and closed the trading session at $35.37. It was a rather tumultuous day for the meme stock sector despite all three major indices closing at all-time highs. Shares of meme stocks like Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC), Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) all finished well into the red. It has been another volatile week for meme stocks, particularly for the Trump related DWAC and PHUN, which experienced wild swings during early every session.

