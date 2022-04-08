This weekend, AMC fans will be hoping for a successful box office debut of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The animated film based on the classic Sega video game is expected to bring in anywhere from $50 million to $60 million in sales. The original Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a surprise hit and gained $70 million in its opening weekend back in 2020.

AMC’s decline over the past couple of weeks has been nothing short of extraordinary. Investors will remember the meteoric 45% gain that the stock saw last Monday, since then, however, it has been a whole different story. Shares of AMC have erased all of the gains made last week and are even trading lower than they were on Monday before the mini squeeze. The stock is now inching back lower towards its 50-day moving price which is just above $18.00 per share. If the stock falls below that level, it would find itself in a serious bearish downtrend.

NYSE:AMC investors are in the opposite of seventh heaven right now as the meme stock fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday. Shares of AMC dropped by a further 3.24% and closed the trading day at $19.73. It was a volatile, whipsaw session for the broader markets as morning trading started out deep in the red for the third straight day. By mid-day, a broader market rally sent the major averages steaming higher as the Dow Jones gained 87 basis points, the S&P 500 added 0.43%, and the NASDAQ inched higher by 0.06%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.