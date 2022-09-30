Meme stocks were down nearly across the board on Thursday as the sector lost momentum following the earnings report from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). The company reported a wider than expected loss for the quarter on a 28% drop in sales. Shares of BBBY fell by 4.2%, while GameStop (GME) also fell in sympathy by 6.8% on Thursday.

Following Thursday’s losses, AMC’s true stock value price fell below the $10 price level for the first time in months. Of course, this is taking into account the combined price of AMC and its preferred units that trade under the ticker symbol APE. APE’s price dropped to its lowest levels since going public after falling by a further 14% to close the day at $2.90.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock erased most of its gains from the previous two days as Wednesday’s bounce was proven to be a one-day bear market rally. On Thursday, shares of AMC tumbled by 7.6% and closed the trading session at a price of $7.09. Stocks pulled back following Wednesday’s rally as all three major indices sank back into the red after Apple (AAPL) received a rare analyst downgrade from Bank of America. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 458 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 2.1% to close at a new low for 2022, and the Nasdaq posted a loss of 2.8% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.