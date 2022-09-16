Short interest borrowing fees in AMC’s stock are rising yet again as meme stock traders speculate on another short squeeze. Borrowing fees are what short sellers pay to borrow shares of the stock from a broker to hold a short position in the stock. Short interest rates are currently at about 18-20%, but they peaked at a yearly high level of 30% earlier in September. Any rebound in the broader markets could result in another mini short squeeze from AMC’s stock.

Meme stocks were mixed on Thursday, following a recent mini uptrend that countered the broader market sell-off from recent economic data . Despite AMC falling, Ape shares rose higher by 0.75% to hit $5.40. This brings the cumulative value of AMC stock to about $15.28. GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares gained 1.71% and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) added 0.34% despite an early morning spike that mirrored AMC’s. The reason for the surge was likely BBBY’s announcement that it will close 150 stores across the country, while the interim CEO will remain in place for at least one year.

NYSE:AMC edged lower on Thursday and stayed below the key $10 price level when not including the additional value of the APE (NYSE:APE) preferred shares. Shares of AMC fell by 0.30% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.88. It was another losing day for Wall Street as FedEx (NYSE:FDX) provided the latest blow to investor’s hopes of a late-year market rally. FedEx is slashing costs and stated that global deliveries are lower all around as shares fell by more than 16% in after hours trading. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 173 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped lower by 1.13%, and the NASDAQ posted a loss of 1.43% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.