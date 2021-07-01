AMC Share Price: Shares edge lower as meme stocks trade flat for the day

AMC and its shareholders are anticipating a rapid return to theaters this summer as the American economy reopens following the COVID-19 pandemic . With summer blockbusters on the way, it is expected that Marvel’s Black Widow will be the biggest hit of the season. So far a week ahead of its debut, Black Widow has received rave reviews from critics, so AMC could be in for another big weekend after July 9th.

The fallout from the original meme stock short squeeze will see retail trading app Robinhood slapped with the largest FINRA fine in history . Robinhood will be forced to pay $70 million in fines with $13 million being paid back to its clients in restitution. FINRA cited that Robinhood was responsible for the system outages that disabled trading for its users and cost them millions of dollars over the span of a few days. Robinhood expected the fine to be closer to $26 million, so the $70 million in fines will be an unexpected cost to the company as it approaches an IPO with a $30 billion valuation.

NYSE:AMC has been quiet as of late, and surprisingly the stock has maintained its over inflated valuation despite the momentum of the short squeeze dying down. On Wednesday, shares of AMC trimmed 0.11% to close the trading session at $56.68, during a relatively choppy yet uneventful session for the broader markets . GameStop (NYSE:GME) gained 1.62% and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) trimmed off 0.20%, as the meme stocks had a flat day on much lower than average trading volume, another sign that the latest meme short squeeze could be fading.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.