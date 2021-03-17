AMC Price Prediction: AMC Entertainment Holdings plummets on a glaring analyst downgrade

- NYSE:AMC dropped by 7.26% alongside another mixed day from the broader markets.
- A series of Wall Street downgrades has sent the stock into free fall.
- AMC did receive some good news as the State of California prepares for its reopening.
NYSE:AMC saw its volatility continue this week as it started off Monday soaring by nearly 30%. On Tuesday, shares were sent the other way as AMC fell by 7.26% to close the trading session at $13.02. Despite its recent volatility, AMC is still trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and has still returned over 450% to investors over the past 52-weeks. While much of this was brought on by the Reddit short squeeze in late January, Wall Street is much more bearish on the company moving forward.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The bearish forecast is evident in some recent analyst downgrades to AMC’s stock. CitiBank analyst Jason Bazinet has reiterated his sell rating of the movie theater chain, and has an active price target of $2 which represents a nearly 85% downside from Tuesday’s closing price. Other analysts have been just as bearish with price targets of $1 and even $0.01 from MKM Partners and LightShed Partners respectively. The negative downgrades are furthering the divide between the institutional side of Wall Street and retail investors, a relationship that was already severely damaged given the fallout from January.
AMC Stock forecast
AMC did receive some promising news on Monday when the state of California announced that it would officially be reopening by the end of March, which of course includes movie theaters. AMC is hoping to have all 53 of its theater locations open within the week, which does bode well, especially after New York reopened last week. The theaters will still be operating at limited capacity, with strict health regulations in place for attendees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.