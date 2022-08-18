- AMC stock falls 14% on Wednesday to $21.36.
- Cineworld fell 60% on Wednesday as it enters rescue talks.
- AMC says box office strong, CINE says otherwise
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock fell sharply on Wednesday as meme stocks finally looked to be rolling over after some huge gains over the past two weeks. Poster child Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) did close 12% higher, but this was a much lower close than the premarket levels. This is one of our classic "tells".
AMC stock news
AMC stock will not have been helped by news of competitor cinema operator Cineworld (CINE) in so called rescue talks. CINE stock fell 60% on Wednesday although it has been recovering somewhat in Thursday's premarket.
Cineworld's released the following statement to the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday: "Despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations. These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the Group's liquidity position in the near term... the Group remains in active discussions with various stakeholders and is evaluating various strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction. Any deleveraging transaction will likely result in very significant dilution of existing equity interests in Cineworld."
One does wonder how they managed it so badly when AMC has been shouting from the rooftops about surging demand. Cineworld is the second largest cinema operator in the US behind AMC. AMC did manage to perform some badly needed capital raises to keep afloat during peak meme stock madness, so it is in a better position. This does highlight our continued concerns over AMC however. Namely, it still has piles of debt and deferred leases. Recent so-called bonus preferred units have helped buoy investor sentiment among AMC Apes, but we still feel the worst is yet to come for AMC stock. We feel something dilutive has to happen.
AMC stock forecast
The recent move has already been slowing, and this adds to the bearishness. AMC will target key support at $21.04, and it is likely to break that shortly. A break would then target support at the $13 to $14 zone. $27 is the level that would turn us into AMC bulls based on short-term momentum.
Recent meme stock momentum appears to be slowing, and we expect more of the same. Volatility has elevated, meaning selling out-of-the-money calls can be profitable, but this is a high-risk strategy. Buying lucky $13 puts for September 2 should cost around $0.23 per share ($23 per 100-share options contract).
AMC stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0200 as US dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0200 as risk-off flows ease and the US dollar pares gains despite weaker yields. The euro, however, remains vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks. US data awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2050 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.2050, as the US dollar retreats amid an improving risk tone, shrugging off growing recessionary fears. The UK households feel the pinch of a 40-year high inflation rate. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold sticks to modest recovery gains, upside potential seems limited
Gold gains positive traction on Thursday and snaps a three-day losing streak to a two-week low. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and offer support to the safe-haven precious metal.
COIN bleeds as Coinbase slammed with insider trading allegations on 25% of new listings
Australian researchers have gathered evidence of systematic insider trading on Coinbase. Ahead of nearly 25% of new listings in the last four years, insiders have capitalized on non-public information of tokens set to be listed on Coinbase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!