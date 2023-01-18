- AMC stock surges in early trading on Wednesday after inflation reading drops.
- PPI for December came in at -0.5% MoM.
- AMC Entertainment stock closed up 20% on Tuesday.
- CEO Adam Aron and company benefit from Avatar sequel.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is roaring ahead on Wednesday, a day after CEO Adam Aron's cinema chain trounced the indices by closing up 20% at $6.07. At Wednesday's open AMC stock is trading up 5.5% to $6.41 even as the NASDAQ futures have advanced just 0.7%. Markets are broadly optimistic on Wednesday after an important inflation reading demonstrated that inflation is falling much faster than expected.
AMC Entertainment stock news: Retail battles the shorts, Avatar impresses box office
AMC stock continues benefiting on Wednesday from the success of Avatar's new sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fifth-largest smash hit ever at the box office with $1.9 billion in ticket sales globally. Soon it is bound to overtake Spider Man: No Way Home and rank fourth. It has already surpassed The Lion King. This has reinforced optimism that the movie-going experience is not dead due to streaming and has buffeted AMC stock in the process.
Second, the Producer Price Index for December gave a reading of -0.5% MoM on Wednesday morning. This provoked a hefty helping of excitement since it was yet another sign that inflation is falling quite rapidly. This leads many in the market to expect a near-term pivot, which would come in the form of an end to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, despite central bank Chair Jerome Powell's repetitive argument that the Fed must remain on hawkish footing.
AMC's related APE equity units have also shown plenty of excitement on Wednesday. APE rose more than 8% at one point to $1.84 before selling off. This is an impressive price nonetheless since CEO Adam Aron sold $110 million worth of APE units to Antara Capital at a weighted-average of $0.66 per unit back in December. Aron used the proceeds to pay off $100 million worth of debt that will save AMC about $10 million a year in interest expense going forward. Prior to the Antara deal, Aron had already used the sale of APE units to retire nearly $180 million worth of debt in 2022. AMC said in a press release that it will be scheduling a meeting to vote on allowing APE units to convert into AMC common shares.
“Clearly, the existence of APEs has been achieving exactly their intended purposes," said Adam Aron in a statement after the sale of APE units. "They have let AMC raise much welcomed cash, reduce debt and in so doing deleverage our balance sheet and allow us to explore possible M&A activity."
Adam Aron is also pushing to undertake a reverse stock split for AMC shares by giving out 1 share for every 10 that investors currently hold.
Fellow meme stock champion GameStop (GME) has seen its shares sell off 2.8% to $21.20 after an earlier morning rally on Wednesday.
AMC stock forecast
As can be seen on the daily chart below, AMC stock price is benefitting from the 9-day moving average overtaking the 21-day average. This is a positive sign that typically proves that a rally has legs, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also crossing over in bullish fashion. The currently rally has seen AMC stock move off support in early January near $3.80. First, it will have to climb through the supply window (resistance) ranging from $8 to $9.15. This zone pushed AMC prices lower from September through December of last year. After that bulls would face resistance at the longer-term resistance level that surrounds. $10.39.
AMC Entertainment daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and approaches 1.0800
The US Dollar changed course with Wall Street’s opening. Fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback despite depressed Treasury yields. The US Producer Price Index rose at an annual pace of 6.2% in December, contracting from the previous 7.3%, while Retail Sales fell 1.1% in December
GBP/USD retains gains but eased towards 1.2350
GBP/USD remains up for the day, trading at around 1.2350. Renewed US Dollar demand pushed the pair away from an intraday high of 1.2435, its highest in a month. The UK annualized Consumer Prices Index came in at 10.5% in December easing from 10.7% in November.
Gold runs past $1,920.00 as US Dollar eases further
Gold price stages a decent comeback as US Dollar falls with Treasury bond yields. USD/JPY reversal post-BoJ also weighs down on the US Dollar ahead of US data. Gold flirting with multi-month highs and on its way to $2,000.00.
BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin price withstands market turmoil as rally pauses
Bitcoin (BTC) price is on a very technical path or trajectory on its venture toward $21,969 as each time either a cap or support got tested to the tick before the rally continued the next day.
All good things must end: 3rd decline in 4-months for Retail Sales
Ten of 13 retailers saw sales fall in December while back-to-back declines in control group sales suggest a weak end to the year for goods spending. Slowing inflation was not enough to offset slowing demand. Look for more weakness as excess savings and recent real income gains fade.