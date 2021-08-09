- AMC releases earnings after the close on Monday.
- AMC stock price has been struggling for momentum.
- AMC is still the meme space king.
AMC releases earnings after the close on Monday, which will be keenly watched by retail traders who are struggling a bit of late as the stock slides. The results are not likely to offer much comfort for investors as AMC remains in a tough financial position despite economies reopening. The conference call is where things could get interesting with questions likely over further capital raising and debt refinancing possibilities. Also high on the agenda is likely to be the renewed advance of the coronavirus Delta variant and lockdown in territories such as Europe, Asia and Australia and how this will impact earnings projections. A tricky path for sure.
Earnings will be released after the market closes on Monday. Earnings per share is expected to come in at $-0.91, while revenue is expected to jump to $382 million from a mere $19 million a year ago. The conference call link is here.
AMC statistics
|Market Cap
|$17 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$14 billion
|Gross Margin
|-1.86
|Net Margin
|
-6.6
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.25
AMC stock forecast
AMC stock has been trending steadily lower since the early summer surge and squeeze up to $72.62. The shares turned bearish clearly from the chart when the consolidation phase ended at the start of July with AMC losing the 9 and then 21-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) had shown as massively overbought and both these indicators have trended lower in line with price, confirming the move.
Unfortunately, given the lack of volume at current levels the first decent support does not come until the $12-14 zone, and below that $10 is the point of control (price with the highest volume). Some support may be found from the yearly VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) at $24.46 and the 100-day moving average at $28.27. ABut as ever, use a stop, especially with something as volatile as this one.
To turn bullish, AMC will first need to take out the 9-day moving average at $34.68, but the trend is not bullish until the high from July 21 at $46.55 is broken.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
Four reasons why MATIC price will skyrocket by nearly 100%
MATIC price experienced exponential growth during the 2021 bull run. However, as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market collapsed, so did the market value of Polygon.
Apple: Three reasons why AAPL is going to $120
Apple stock continues to trade just under all-time highs at $150 and is in a sideways range with little strong direction to get our trading teeth stuck into.