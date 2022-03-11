AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock News and Forecast: AMC stock set for dead cat bounce on Friday

AMC stock should stage another rebound on Friday as Putin helps markets.

AMC still struggling for momentum despite the strong box office for The Batman.

AMC will remain bearish in the medium term unless $21.04 is broken.

AMC Entertainment Holdings stock (AMC) continued lower on Thursday as the stock market continued to trade weaker on the back of rising energy prices and continued geopolitical turmoil. AMC stock closed just under 2.5% lower at $15.32. AMC is nearing a break of key support at $14.54, but Friday may see a relief rally on the back of comments today from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is reported to have said that discussions with Ukraine have taken a positive turn. The news was originally reported by IFAX.

AMC Stock News

AMC has begun accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for payment earlier than anticipated. AMC Adam Aron took to Twitter to market the occasion and to try and probably stoke some interest in both AMC and the AMC apes.

"Your replies just might break the internet, given your clear enthusiasm and interest in cryptocurrency. As promised, the https://t.co/SPYfKWXcwi website now accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for online payments! A special shout out to @BitPay for helping us to make this happen"

— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) March 10, 2022

AMC already accepts Bitcoin and has dabbled in the NFT space earlier this year. This is a nod to the massive retail investor base that AMC now has following the GameStop saga last year. However, trying to keep up with the latest trends in terms of NFTs and crypto has not stopped the AMC stock price from collapsing this year. It is now down 44% year to date and just under 70% for the last six months. Nothing in crypto or NFTs is likely to change that trend anytime soon. The tide has turned away from the frenzy around high growth stocks.

We have already seen what has happened to other noted growth stocks such as Rivian (RIVN), which had earnings last night and got hammered.

AMC Stock Forecast

$14.54 remains the key support, but Friday should not test that now. Over the next few weeks though, it is likely to break and that will see a move to test $10 and target support at $8.95. Breaking above $21.04 ends the bearish trend.

AMC chart, daily

Shorter term, look for a break of $16.26 to then lead to a move to $18. Below $16.26 bears are in charge in the shorter time frame also.