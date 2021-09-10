- AMC stock finally breaks and closes above $48 resistance.
- Does this open the door for a move to $60?
- The entertainment giant's stock is already higher in Friday's premarket session.
AMC shares finally did it at the fifth – or sixth? – attempt. Who cares, $48 is broken and now it is onward and upward for the apes. The volume starts to get lighter up here and that should make more gains easier to sustain.
Option volume remains high in the stock and this is most likely helping fuel the rise as calls are the favourite.
On Thursday, options volume was nearly double the 30-day average and AMC already had a high concentration of options volume as it was. AMC was the second most active on Thursday in terms of options, just behind Apple according to barchart.com. 68% of Thursday's AMC option volume was in calls with just 32% being put volume. We can see from the intraday chart below just how consistent the gains were throughout Thursday's session with the stock closing near the high of the day, always a bullish sign.
AMC 15 minute chart
AMC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$24.9 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
The move from AMC stock this week was certainly helped by some strong attendance data over the Labor Day weekend, with AMC setting a revenue record and attendance beating pre-pandemic levels. This saw the stock, once again, trend heavily on social media and attract retail traders back to the stock. Breaking $48 was key, therefore, to maintaining momentum and attracting more buyers into AMC.
The initial break higher above $40 happened on August 24 and the move had then consolidated since. Consolidation is fine and a continuation sign, especially as AMC had formed a flag pattern. The $48 price level was the next breakout zone. AMC took its time but now looks to be finally above here, closing above a level is much more important than an intraday break. AMC stock in Friday's premarket already appears to be pushing higher with it trading at nearly $49.
Breaking $48 brings the next high volume zone at nearly $60 into the picture. This is a huge momentum stock, so a move above should see more and more buying via shares and options.
Bullish above $48 with a target of $60, neutral from $48 to $40 and bearish below $40 with a target of $30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
