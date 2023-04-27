Amazon Stock News and Forecast: AMZN soars 8% on revenue growth, solid outlook for Q2

- Amazon lapped earnings expectations for Q1.
- AMZN stock jumped 8.3% on the news.
- Most growth came from the North America segment.
- Resistance sits in the $120 to $122 range.
Jeff Bezos couldn't be prouder. Amazon (AMZN) stock popped more than 8% late Thursday on the retail/cloud powerhouse's robust first quarter earnings beat. Amazon reported $0.31 a share in GAAP earnings, which beat Wall Street consensus of $0.20. Revenue was likewise strong at $127.4 billion, nearly $3 billion ahead of consensus and almost 10% above the year ago period.
Amazon stock jumped 8.3% afterhours to nearly $119.
Amazon stock news
Most of the growth still came from the North America segment, which rose 11% from last year, while international sales grew a meagre 1%. Forex headwinds, however, had a major effect on the value of international sales.
"Our advertising business continues to deliver robust growth, largely due to our ongoing machine learning investments that help customers see relevant information when they engage with us, which in turn delivers unusually strong results for brands," said CEO Andy Jassy in a statement. "While our AWS business navigates companies spending more cautiously in this macro environment, we continue to prioritize building long-term customer relationships both by helping customers save money and enabling them to more easily leverage technologies like Large Language Models and Generative AI."
Amazon Web Services saw revenue climb 16% YoY to $21.35 billion in the quarter, beating consensus for $21 billion. The company plans to trim their entertainment segment by a mere 100 jobs this quarter.
Amazon netted $3.2 billion in the quarter despite a $500 million loss on its stake in Rivian (RIVN).
For the second quarter, management guided for revenue between $127 billion and $133 billion, which fits in nicely with consensus just above that range's midpoint. They expect operating income between $2 billion and $5.5 billion, above the $3.3 billion reported the year prior.
Amazon stock forecast
AMZN stock has moved up close to the $120 to $122 resistance window that pushed prices down on multiple occasions during October of last year. For now that range is the goal and will likely entail plenty of profit taking. The RSI is close to overbought territory. The 21-day moving avearge, currently near $103, may provide support.
AMZN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
