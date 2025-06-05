Amazon stock leads Dow Jones as equities rejoice at Trump-Xi phone call

- Amazon stock is benefiting from Anthropic's turn into national security AI models.
- Trump's successful phone call with Xi Jinping has helped equities on Thursday.
- AMZN is included in Dan Ives' new AI ETF.
- Amazon stock looks to break above the May 13 high at $214.84.
Amazon (AMZN) stock has advanced almost 2% on Thursday morning as equities rallied back after a mid-morning slump. Amazon has been bought up after Anthropic announced the deployment of its Claude Gov AI model to multiple US national security agencies with customized settings for various national security needs. Amazon is the largest single backer of Anthropic.
The reason for the generally positive market vibes is a successful phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump had only positive things to say about the 90-minute call, specifically saying that disagreement over China's rare earth exports to the US had been largely settled.
President Trump Truth Social post shows improving relationship with China's Xi Jinping.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has risen from a 0.44% intraday decline to a 0.27% gain on the news, while the NASDAQ Composite and S&P500 advance at a further clip.
The American Association of Individual Investors survey this week showed that both bullish and bearish sentiment had somewhat diminished this week as investors grow neutral in the face of forthcoming news on tariffs and Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for May.
Anthropic news
Amazon was really the first major corporate backer of Anthropic, investing $4 billion in the AI firm in 2023 and 2024 before subsequent rounds this year that pushed the valuation up to $61.5 billion.
Besides its various Claude large language models that compete with OpenAI and others, Anthropic is now competing with AI heavyweights like Palantir (PLTR) when it comes to national security. Anthropic claims that its customized Claude platforms allow national security officials to access and instantly translate intelligence gathered from all over the years, making intelligence summarizing much easier.
Anthropic customized the models using feedback from US national security officials and claims they are better equipped than mainstream models to handle and understand complex classified documents, as well as offering an improved understanding of cybersecurity data.
Amazon stock news
On Wednesday, Amazon announced that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment would invest $10 billion to expand its data center offerings in the US state of North Carolina.
"Amazon's $10 billion investment in North Carolina underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing the future of cloud computing and AI technologies," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs & legal officer.
Speaking of artificial intelligence, star Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives has unveiled his Wedbush AI Revolution ETF, ticker symbol IVES, that will include 30 of the top AI stocks, including AMZN.
Calling AI "the most transformational force in the global economy in our lifetime," Wedbush said that the ETF offers a diversified approach to AI by investing throughout the semiconductors, hyperscalers, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, robotics, and consumer tech facets of the industry.
On Tuesday, Amazon Pharmacy announced that the 50 million Medicare Part D beneficiaries can now use its PillPack service to access their pharmaceutical benefits in pre-packaged and labeled packets.
Amazon stock forecast
Bulls look to be firmly in control as AMZN stock nears prior resistance at $214.84, the range high from May 13. A break of that level will allow bulls to make a run for the $220 support-turned-resistance level and the prior all-time high region circa $240 reached in January and February of this year.
Now rising above both the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) after cratering during April's tariff sell-off, Amazon looks poised to further last month's rally. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an upward trajectory at 64 and demonstrates that the bulls are leading the price dynamics at this juncture.
SMA support sits near $192.50 and $202, and the historical supports are now too distant to pay any mind for the moment.
AMZN daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold bounces from around $3,340 as the mood sours
The bright metal topped $3,400 at the beginning of the day but failed to retain its gains amid an improved sentiment. US President Donald Trump, however, revived the market’s concerns by attacking his former friend, Elon Musk.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.
AUD/USD battles to retain 0.6500
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly advance towards 0.6540, but eased alongside Wall Street ahead of the American close. Without macroeconomic data in the way, markets will continue to trade on sentiment during the Asian session.
XRP price accelerates downside risks as futures open interest and volume plunge
Ripple’s (XRP) bulls are struggling to limit downside risks while the broader cryptocurrency market consolidates. The cross-border money transfer token is hovering at around $2.18 after extending losses by 4% from its recent lower high at $2.25.
Japanese Yen remains depressed; upside seems cushioned amid rising BoJ rate hike bets
The Japanese Yen maintains its offered tone through the early European session on Thursday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to stick to gains above the 143.00 mark amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates amid the broadening inflation in Japan, which led to a fall in Japan's real wages for the fourth consecutive month in April.