Amazon stock craters nearly 10% as Trump tariffs take toll on market

- AMZN shares sold off as much as 9.7% on Thursday following the onset of US tariffs.
- President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against all foreign nations on Wednesday.
- Dow Jones loses nearly 4%, NASDAQ skids 5.5% in tariff-induced bloodbath.
- Amazon placed a last minute bid for the US operations of China's TikTok platform.
Amazon (AMZN) stock has lost nearly a tenth of its value on Thursday following the Trump administration’s announcement of sweeping tariffs late Wednesday. 10% base level tariffs worldwide and much higher tariffs on about 60 other countries, not to mention 25% tariffs on foreign-made automobiles, has sent shockwaves through the US stock market.
Amazon stock plunged more than 9.7% to an intraday low beneath $177 at the time of writing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which includes Amazon, has lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 skids 4.4% lower. The NASDAQ is headed for its worst day in years, with the tech-heavy index down 5.7%.
All in all, Bloomberg estimates the US stock market will lose some $2 trillion on Thursday, and many observers expect the current downturn to have far-reaching consequences.
Amazon stock news
Tariffs will certainly hurt Amazon's e-commerce sales, and investors have to be wary about foreign countries responding to the new US tariff regime with scrutiny of its largest companies. China has already taken a dim view of Alphabet (GOOGL), responding to Trump’s first 10% tariff on its goods with an antitrust case against the search giant.
Amazon sent a last minute bid for the US operations of China’s TikTok on Wednesday. The company sent them to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, but rumors emerged that it was a low bid and was not being taken seriously by the administration.
The Trump White House set an April 5 deadline for TikTok to divest its US operations, and many bids have come in late. Among them are Oracle (ORCL), Rumble (RUM) and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely.
Politicians from both political parties have deemed TikTok a national security threat, and some have specifically zeroed in on anti-Israel sentiment on the social media site. For its part, Amazon already owns the Twitch video streaming platform and would similarly use TikTok to advertise its e-commerce products.
Mega cap stocks like Amazon are also feeling the brunt of selling pressure stemming from index investors. The 5-Year US Treasury saw its yield drop 5.7% on Thursday as investors sold off US equity holdings and piled into government bonds. The heavy selling of S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ ETFs is forcing index platforms to sell the underlying stock.
No one knows the future, but based on valuation and profitability, Amazon stock scores better than most other Magnificent 7 stocks, so this could mean that it stands to lose less ground during an extended downswing in the market.
Amazon stock forecast
Amazon stock reached an intraday low at $176.92 a little before 11:00 am EST. Since then, AMZN has ben recovering back toward $181.
Since AMZN stock is trading below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), traders' best guess will be a return to the downtrend soon enough. The Fibonacci Retracement at 61.8% suggests support at $173.37, as well as the 78.6% Fibo at $164.44.
Historical support sits at $166.32 and $152.00. However, a break above the 38.2% Fibo at $185.91 should mean that Amazon stock is out of the dire straits and that the morning's crash was just a short-term shock.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
