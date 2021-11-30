Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, Square, Microsoft & JPM Elliott wave analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Metaverse (META) Microsoft (MSFT) & JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.
00:00 NASDAQ 100 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
04:46 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
13:41 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
16:12 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
22:14 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
23:25 Facebook Metaverse (META) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
28:47 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
32:31 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
38:00 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Elliott Wave Analysis.
39:30 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below.
Stocks analysis overview: Risk On for Short Trading.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis: Please Note that these wave count may change as in the video.
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave b) of 2 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave Wave b) of 2 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave b) of 2 of (5).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave b) of 2 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (iv) of v) of y of (4).
Facebook FB Metaverse Elliott Wave of 3 of (5) Or y of (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave c) of 4 of (5).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pokes 1.1300 amid bullish RSI divergence
EUR/USD buyers flirt with the 1.1300 threshold, following a quick drop to 1.1258. The currency major pair traces upbeat technical signals during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. Sellers eye clear break of 1.1260 for fresh entries.
GBP/USD dip buyers take on 1.3320 resistance
Sterling has recovered from the territories of an 11-month low as traders backed risk-related investments on the back of encouraging words from global officials over the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant. GBP/USD printed 1.3287 the low overnight but has since found lots footing again in the 1.3310/20 region where it currently trades in the Tokyo open.
Gold hovers below $1,800 amid mixed signals
Gold awaits clear direction, taking rounds to a two-month-old support line near $1,786 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal marked multiple attempts to stay past $1,800 but failed of late as the US dollar benefits from the pick-up in Treasury yields.
TRON bears remain in control but TRX price downside limited at $0.08
TRON price has entered into the most bearish trading conditions on its daily Ichimoku chart since June 2021. An Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout entry was generated last Friday, but it could be a developing bear trap. Strong support exists near the $0.08 value area.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?