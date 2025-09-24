- Alibaba lifts guidance on AI spending above $53 billion, three-year plan announced in February.
- BABA shares traded above $178 for the first time since October 2021.
- Shares of BABA have risen 107% YTD on Wednesday.
- Alibaba's long bear market ends as 100-week moving average supersedes 200-week counterpart for first time in more than three years.
Alibaba (BABA) stock has achieved lift-off on Wednesday as shares rise 9% to a four-year high. Management of China's e-commerce and cloud conglomerate says it will raise its outlays on AI spending above the $53 billion it announced in February.
Memory chip maker Micron Technology (MU) simultaneously slumped 2% in the US market despite besting Wall Street's quarterly consensus on earnings per share (EPS) by 6%. Shares of Micron are down 2% to $163 as of Wednesday morning.
The broader US equity market is muted and mixed despite good news on the housing front. US New Home Sales surged 20.5% MoM to 800K in August from 664K in July.
Alibaba stock soars on AI message
At the Alibaba Cloud conference on Wednesday, Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said that the $53 billion announced in February wouldn't suffice.
“We are vigorously advancing a three-year, 380 billion [Yuan] AI infrastructure initiative with plans to sustain and further increase our investment according to our strategic vision in anticipation of the [AI] era," said Wu, according to Bloomberg.
Wu said that Alibaba would need to keep up as global players are expected to invest $5 trillion in AI over the next five years.
Alibaba is one of many Chinese corporations attempting to secure its own piece of the AI pie, separately from the large competition from US tech. 2025 began with China's DeepSeek LLM showing that the country could compete using much less resources. Search giant Baidu (BIDU) is also a main competitor as it seeks to build its own AI chips in order to reduce reliance on Nvidia's (NVDA) GPUs.
Alibaba has already developed an AI accelerator called a PPU that it claims can compete with Nvidia's H20 GPU, a second-tier chip that the US government specifically allows for export to China in order to keep the latter nation at a disadvantage in the AI race.
Chinese officials have a dim view of Nvidia's H20 chip and have told domestic corporations to stop importing it. Huawei has also developed the Ascend 910B chip for AI use cases.
Other reasons for optimism in Alibaba's prospects are that founder Jack Ma has returned to the good graces of Xi Jinping, and in its fiscal third quarter AI product revenue rose at a triple-digit clip for the sixth straight quarter.
Alibaba stock forecast
If Alibaba's gains last through Friday, this will be the eighth straight week of gains for the Hangzhou-based mega cap. BABA shares have spent years in purgatory since founder Ma was on the outs with Beijing following the failed Ant Group IPO in late 2020.
But now for the first time in more than three years, BABA's 100-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) has risen above the 200-week counterpart. This comes after the 50-week SMA did the same in May. Now, Alibaba's weekly moving averages are aligned in order of frequency as one would expect in an uptrend.
With light resistance near $182 from October 2021 in the crosshairs, bulls should expect that a break of that level will allow for a run-up to the $200 psychological level. The latter has worked as resistance and support in the past.
Those looking for an entry might wait for a pullback to the $145 past resistance level, but it is unclear whether BABA's momentum will allow a consolidation anytime soon. BABA stock has risen 107% year to date on Wednesday and does not look to be stopping despite an overbought weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 80.
BABA weekly stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.1750 on Wednesday. Disappointing business sentiment data from Germany weigh on the Euro, while the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood, forcing the pair to remain on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3400 on dovish Bailey remarks
GBP/USD extends its daily slide and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks below 1.3450 on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on upbeat US data and Fed Chairman Powell's cautious tone, combined with dovish remarks from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold corrects from record-high, trades near $3,760
Gold extends the correction from the record-high it set above $3,790 on Tuesday and trades near $3,760. The US Dollar's resilience and the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum as investors await comments from Fed policymakers.
To Catch a Falling Knife: Adobe, The Trade Desk and Accenture Premium
Powell scares market with talk of high equity valuations. Adobe stock offers a nice entry at $275 if shares continue their decline. After a 60% YTD decline, The Trade Desk is a good bet at $40. Bulls should hit the buy button on Accenture at $213.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.