- Alibaba stock has advanced after Ryan Cohen announced large stake.
- BABA stock is up 0.8% at $118 in Tuesday premarket.
- NASDAQ, Dow and S&P 500 futures drop on report China population already falling.
- BABA stock has gained 27% YTD.
Alibaba (BABA) stock is countering market weakness early Tuesday after news arrived that Ryan Cohen, the founder of Chewy (CHWY) and later the king of meme stocks, has taken a large stake in the Chinese ecommerce leader.
BABA stock has advanced 0.8% in Tuesday's premarket even as the NASDAQ futures have fallen 0.3%. A report that China's population dropped in 2022 by a little less than 1 million has roiled markets.
Alibaba stock news: Ryan Cohen pushes for buybacks
The chairman of GameStop (GME), Ryan Cohen is a much-watched guru in the markets by many retail investors, although his star lost some glimmer last year when he suddenly ditched Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock after acting like he would become a long-term shareholder. Now the thirty-something's focus has moved east.
Although The Wall Street Journal was unable to verify Ryan Cohen's precise ownership stake, sources told the newspaper that it is worth hundreds of millions. Alibaba stock is already up 27% this year, and long-term fans are hoping that Cohen's popularity may help the Chinese megacap regain its lost momentum. BABA stock lost more than 75% of its value after founder Jack Ma criticized Chinese regulators in the fall of 2020 followed by the Chinese authorities suspending the IPO of Ant Group, of which Alibaba owns a third.
The Wall Street Journal and Reuters are reporting that Ryan Cohen is pushing for Alibaba to speed up its buyback program. In November the board added an additional $15 billion to the earlier allocation of $25 billion. The program however lasts through 2025, and Cohen would like the company to strike while the share price is down. Reports say that Cohen has pushed the board, which he reached out to as early as last August, to raise the buyback allotment to $60 billion – an additional $20 billion of powder.
Cohen is also said to have argued to the board that growing free cash flow by 20% annually o–ver the next five years is a real possibility. Cohen has once again claimed that his intentions are long-term in nature.
A number of investment banks have raised their price targets on BABA this month. Morgan Stanley raised from $100 to $150, Barclays raised from $114 to $141, and Citi raised from $144 to $160.
Alibaba stock forecast
The main target for traders, however, is $125. This comes from the resistance at that price level from the first half of July 2022. Beyond there is further resistance, and thus a bullish target, at $138.70. That price is the high from January 12, 2022 – almost exactly one year ago. If BABA falters, then expect sellers to push it down the the former supply zone between $103 and $105 that will likely form a supportive region.
BABA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.0800 after German ZEW Premium
EUR/USD is trading listlessly above 1.0800, unimpressed by the upbeat German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment data. Solid Treasury yields and broad US Dollar recovery keep the upside capped while hawkish ECB commentary continues to lend support to the Euro.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2200 as USD recovery stalls
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, rebounding from daily lows after the UK labor market report. The UK Jobless Rate steadied at 3.7% in November while the average hourly earnings rose more than expected. The US Dollar rebound fizzles out, helping the pair.
Gold edges lower amid firmer US Dollar, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heaving into the European session.
Luna Classic could yield massive gains for holders, if Terra community does this
An independent Terra development community, TerraCVita has raised $2 million to fund new DeFi projects on its ecosystem. Terra, which has suffered contagion after the collapse of crypto broker FTX, could see a recovery in its native token Luna Classic’s price.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.