Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price and News: Trend is not your friend here

Alibaba (BABA) shares drop again on Wednesday as $100 is in sight.

Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost over 50% for 2021.

Alibaba (BABA) suffering from regulatory and delisting concerns.

Alibaba (BABA) shares were down again on Wednesday as the stock shed another 2.3%. BABA stock closed at $112.09 bringing the psychological $100 level closer and closer. The stock has had a terrible 2021 and has likely seen many investors give up on the name.

Alibaba (BABA) stock news

Regulatory concerns and delisting fears have been the main problem here. Alibaba is often called the Chinese Amazon (AMZN) and business and revenue generation is not the main cause behind this slide. Chinese stocks have suffered and now with China pushing for listings in Hong Kong, many overseas investors have decided to cut their losses. The latest news is that Alibaba is considering selling its near 30% stake in Weibo.

Alibaba (BABA) stock forecast

Breaking the $130 level has now brought support at $110 and $100 into view. $110 brings Alibaba back to where it was trading in 2016. Back then BABA had revenues of $23.5 billion, now Alibaba has revenue of over $100 billion.

A very powerful downtrend is in place and will be hard to break. Declining RSI and MACD. A perfect series of lower highs and lows.

Support at $110 and $100. Then $80 from the large volume profile there. Resistance at $130 and $139.

Alibaba chart, weekly