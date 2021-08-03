- Alibaba releases Q1 results on Tuesday before the market opens.
- BABA stock trades sideways as investors mull over the results.
- BABA beats on EPS but misses revenue target and increases buyback.
Alibaba stock is still trying to recover from a tough few weeks – well, a tough few months really since its October 2020 high of nearly $320. It has all been one way for the stock in 2021. Alibaba was the original lead indicator for the Chinese stock debacle as it suffered just as it was due to spin off its ANT Group subsidiary. Jack Ma of Alibaba had appeared to criticize the Chinese leadership, and the ANT Group IPO was swiftly pulled. Jack Ma disappeared out of the public spotlight. All this resulted in sharp falls for BABA stock, which traded to the low $200s. Early 2021 saw some investors return to the stock with the BABA share price rallying back to above $270, but the uncertainty surrounding Chinese names continued to be a headwind.
This was further added to recently with the DIDI stock drop, and then further culls hit Chinese stocks after more regulatory crackdowns on stocks such as Tencent Music (TME), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), and Didi Global (DIDI). BABA cracked hard, only finding support at $180. Thankfully for our regular readers, FXStreet made that call while all were jumping for the exit, saying, "The chart looks bleak, but on the weekly we can see one potential staging area for some longs. The area around $180 is a nice volume staging point with plenty of volume to support the price. The point of control is at $180.93. This is the price with the highest level of volume since 2017." FXStreet made this call on July 26, and now BABA stock has made significant headway to trade at just over $200.
This morning Tuesday brings Q1 results from BABA, and they are slightly mixed. Earnings per share (EPS) beat, but revenue missed analyst expectations. However, BABA has increased its share buyback program by a whopping 50% to $15 billion from a previous $10 billion. Still, the stock is unloved and trades 1% lower in Tuesday's premarket.
Alibaba (BABA) key statistics
|Market Cap
|$535 billion
|Price/Earnings
|24
|Price/Sales
|5
|Price/Book
|3.5
|Enterprise Value
|$584 billion
|Gross Margin
|40%
|Net Margin
|
20%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $286
Alibaba stock forecast
Despite the results beating on EPS, BABA remains in a classic bearish downtrend with a series of lower lows and lower highs. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is crossed into sell territory. To end this, Alibaba stock would need to break $216 as this would make a higher high. If this is not taken out, the downside support/target is at $170 in the short term. The bounce zone we had identified at $180 would again be a support on the way to $170.
Is this a dead cat bounce? The next resistance is at $208 and then $216 as mentioned. This zone contains a lot of volume though, so it will be hard to break through. Breaking $216 sees volume thin out, and the move shoud accelerate to $230 where volume again picks up. The high from late June is at $230.89. But the trend is still pointing lower, as are the major indicators.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
