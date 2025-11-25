For the four weeks ending November 8, private employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs a week, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Tuesday.

"Consumer strength remains in question as we enter the holiday hiring season, which might be playing into delayed or curtailed job creation," noted Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure with the immediate reaction to this data. At the time of press, the USD Index (DXY) is down 0.25% on the day to 99.93.