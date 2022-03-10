The recent falls in the DAX could potentially offer some good value for medium-term buyers. Let's use the Seasonax screener function to automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities in this market.
Choose DAX as your market. Let's look for seasonal opportunities starting on March 10 with data history for the past 15 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from 61 to 90 days. And as an optional last step, we can select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades. So, let’s go for 80%.
We can see that over the last 15 years Adidas has risen 13 times with an average return of nearly 8%!
Major trade risks: Any worsening of the geopolitical risk between Russia & Ukraine would invalidate this outlook and could result in another leg lower in German stocks.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 1.1000 amid Russia-Ukraine stand-off, ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is extending its decline towards 1.1000, as Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude with no progress on ceasefire. The US dollar remains underpinned, as risk-aversion remains at full steam. All eyes are now on the ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD skids towards 1.3100 on Russia-Ukraine woes, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3100, losing further ground amid a damp market mood. Ukraine-Russia headlines join US inflation fears to revive the US dollar's haven demand. The US CPI data may highlight Fed-BOE policy divergence.
Gold: Key levels to watch amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price is treading water amid a cautious market mood after the recent slump. Traders remain on the sidelines ahead of ECB, US inflation and Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Ethereum price consolidates before a 34% breakout
Ethereum price action shows an interesting setup that forecasts the possibility of a massive move in both directions. However, considering the technical aspects, the probability of a down move appears more plausible for ETH.
ECB Preview: Lagarde to lash the euro down as cannons are heard and stagflation looms Premium
It is hard to envy European Central Bank staff trying to provide updated economic forecasts – Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended any reasonable way to make predictions beyond a short horizon.