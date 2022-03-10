The recent falls in the DAX could potentially offer some good value for medium-term buyers. Let's use the Seasonax screener function to automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities in this market.

Choose DAX as your market. Let's look for seasonal opportunities starting on March 10 with data history for the past 15 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from 61 to 90 days. And as an optional last step, we can select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades. So, let’s go for 80%.

We can see that over the last 15 years Adidas has risen 13 times with an average return of nearly 8%!

Major trade risks: Any worsening of the geopolitical risk between Russia & Ukraine would invalidate this outlook and could result in another leg lower in German stocks.

Learn more about HYCM