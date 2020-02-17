ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis inc may get carried higher by Canopy

- Aurora Cannabis inc. may have bottomed out after the dismal earnings report.
- Canopy Growth Corporation stands out with its success and may carry the sector higher.
- Quiet trading may enable bargain seekers to chip into the ACB stock.
Aurora Cannabis inc. has escaped the abyss. The Toronto-traded marijuana stocks hit record lows at C$1.90 but that was only two cents below the previous lows and from there, shares closed higher. At C$2.06, ACB seems to be finding its feet despite dismal results.
The Edmonton-based firm released its results for the quarter ending in December on Thursday and its adjusted EBITDA loss roughly doubled to around C$80 million. Nevertheless, shares stabilized as traders priced in the fall. One week earlier, ACB announced the departure of its CEO, impairment charges and its retreat from several markets.
Aurora's dire straits stand out against competition from Canopy. In its fiscal third quarter, Canopy beat expectations with a leap of 62% in its revenue from the previous quarter and announced the opening of 140 stores – while ACB is scaling back operations. Canopy Growth Corporation jumped into the German market which Aurora failed to enter.
If Canopy can handle tough markets, can others follow its path? The market is still growing and after the battering, ACB's stock – as well as other pot shares – may get carried higher by Canopy.
It is essential to note that US traders are on holiday due to Presidents' Day and that may also be a positive factor. Quiet markets may allow for a calm reassessment of Aurora's situation and potential.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
Monday's four-hour chart is showing that ACB still needs to recover the gap line at 2.40. The 50 Simple Moving Average also hits the price around that point. That would allow it to return the higher range that is capped by resistance at 3.05. The all-time low 1.90 remains critical support.
There are a few technical worries for bulls. The Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions – and allowing for further falls. Moreover, momentum remains to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
