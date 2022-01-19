A 50bps March Fed rate hike is warranted – Bloomberg Economics

A 50-basis point (bps) interest rate hike is warranted at the Fed’s March meeting, Anna Wong, Chief US Economist for Bloomberg Economics said on Wednesday.
“Our in-house model of a Fed reaction function -- the Bloomberg Economics rule ("BE rule") -- suggests that a 50 basis-point rate hike at the March meeting is warranted, followed by another five 25 basis-point rate hikes the rest of the year,” she explained.
Amid increased speculation the Fed will deliver more than a 25-bps rate hike in March, the US Treasury yields skyrocketed on Tuesday amid a meltdown in the government bond yields.
The benchmark 10-year yields rose to the highest level since January 2020 at 1.89% in early Asian dealings, currently trading at 1.882%, still up 0.77% on the day.
