3 Top penny stocks to watch or buy before they pop: RESN, NOK, F [Video]

In the past 3 weeks the small cap stocks especially the penny stocks have seen buying interests rush in that propel the stocks up.
In this video, you will find out the 3 top penny stocks — RESN, NOK, F that could be ripe to pop after days of consolidation. Potential trading setup for entry with breakout trading is covered in the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:21 RESN (Resonant Inc)
- 4:51 NOK (Nokia Corporation Sponsored)
- 7:50 F (FORD MTR CO DEL)
