Zimbabwe has been paying attention to the increasing demand for crypto among its people, which it views as a possible avenue for growth. The country has also been receptive to regulating the entire sector.
Zimbabwe’s government is considering utilizing Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal payments option to meet this growing demand and harness the technology, according to local news.
According to the news, retired Brigadier Colonel Charles Wekwete, the permanent secretary and head of the office of the president and cabinet’s e-government technology unit, confirmed that discussions with businesses are already underway.
According to Wekwete, the disadvantages of the decentralized ecosystem include unregistered cross-border transfers, externalization of money, money laundering, and ill-gotten cash flow into subsequent illicit or unlawful actions.
He also stated that the authorities are attempting to develop regulations to protect consumers and help the country’s financial future. As a result, before making any major policy changes, the government has sought input from different sectors.
Zimbabwe has not yet made any major declarations, according to the official, who added that the country is still in the consultation stage.
The government of Zimbabwe has accepted the digital economy framework as part of National Development Strategy 1, which it refers to as a means for connecting government and business efforts in addressing the developing notion of the digital economy.
More countries are adopting El Salvador’s policy of enabling Bitcoin use and regulation. Despite the flood of criticism from the public and throughout the world, El Salvador’s government remained adamant in its backing for Bitcoin legislation. On Twitter, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele praised the plan’s success, stating that Bitcoin earnings will be used to build 20 schools and a hospital in the country.
Africa is a fantastic testing ground for cryptocurrency, and many businesses are now producing goods and services suited to various countries on the continent – namely to fill the void between African nations and other countries in terms of cross-border payments.
As reported by Cointelegraph, between July 2020 and June 2021, Africa’s cryptocurrency market grew by over 1,200%, according to Chainalysis. High penetration was seen in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Tanzania.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bears slaughtered as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit new all-time highs
Overall, crypto market capitalization has crossed $3 trillion as Ethereum hit a new all-time high. Liquidated short positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts across derivatives exchanges hit a new three-year high.
Solana price seeks support to reactivate the bullish uptrend
Solana (SOL) price has been stuck in a sideways trend after making new all-time highs last week. As price action starts to fade a little bit, buyers are looking for the next entry point to restart the next phase in the uptrend. With the RSI coming out of the overbought area, expect SOL price to first correct another 10% before buy-side volume picks up again.
Shiba Inu bulls hurt, but buy opportunity is just around the corner
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is caught in a bearish triangle and is set to break back below the monthly pivot and 50% Fibonacci level. With the Relative Strength Index still above 50, bears still have plenty of room to run prices to the downside as SHIB bears look to complete the triangle.
Millionaire allocates 99% of his portfolio to Dogecoin, anticipating bullish breakout
Dogecoin price is attempting a recovery from the drop over the weekend. Glauber Contessoto shared his bullish outlook on DOGE with investors on crypto Twitter, revealing his crypto portfolio holdings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.