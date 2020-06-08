Zilliqa Technical Analysis: ZIL/USD instant 105% price spike on Bitfinex only lasted one minute

- ZIL/USD spiked to $0.0493 in less than 1 minute on Bitfinex.
- The spike was short-lived and the price fell back down to $0.0236 in the next few minutes.
A massive spike took Zilliqa up to $0.0493 today, on June 8. The move only happened on Bitfinex which means it was most likely someone buying an enormous amount of ZIL coins. ZIL/USD has been in a daily uptrend for the past two months. It’s unclear whether the buyer meant to manipulate the market or simply put a market buy order that was too big for Bitfinex’s volume to handle.
ZIL/USD daily chart
Obviously, the candlestick we see now is only a product of that spike. Ignoring this spike, Zilliqa remains strong and trading above the 12-EMA at $0.0179 and the 26-EMA at $0.0145. If ZIL starts consolidating, bulls will look at both EMAs for support.
ZIL/USD weekly chart
The RSI is extremely overextended and indicates that Zilliqa is bound to consolidate eventually. Bulls have managed to break above several weekly resistances and the 12-EMA crossed on top of the 26-EMA forming a bullish cross, the first one in over a year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
