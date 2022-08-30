- Zilliqa price threatens to take out the liquidity under the July 13 bottom.
- ZIL price witnesses a reject of the 8-day simple moving average.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.04.
Zilliqa price embarks on a vengeful decline
Zilliqa price shows bearish signals towards the end of August that investors stifled. Since July 13, the ZIL price has rallied 45% into a monthly high at $0.049. A rejection from the psychological $0.05 zone accompanied by a bearish death cross of the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages (SMA) were the catalysts for a shocking penny-from-Eiffel style sell-off. The Zilliqa price has since lost 90% of the recent profits made.
Zilliqa price currently auctions at $0.035 as the bears are threatening to take out the liquidity under the previous bull run catalyst at $0.034. A large influx of volatility could ensue if and when the breach occurs. Traders with safety stops dating as far back as June 19 low at $0.029 will be in jeopardy. The 8-day simple moving average subtly affirms the bearish idea as the bears decisively rejected the price near upon engagement.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.04. If the bulls can breach this level, they could induce the next Zilliqa bull run targeting $0.07 in the short term, resulting in a 100% increase from the current market value.
In the following video, our analysts deep-dive into Zillliqa's price action, analyzing key levels of interest in the market - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
