Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL needs to recover above crucial support for 40% upswing

Zilliqa price has been on a massive downswing, suggesting a lack of buyer interest.

A recovery above the range low at $0.0693 will increase the odds of an upswing.

If ZIL breaks down the $0.0549 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Zilliqa price has shown minor resistance to the sell-off, which has led to a steady downtrend. Now, ZIL needs to recover above a crucial barrier to have any chances of heading higher.

Zilliqa price hangs in the balance

Zilliqa price crashed 30% from $0.097 to $.0678 between June 20 and July 16 to tag the range low at $0.0693 multiple times. Although ZIL slipped below this barrier, the recoveries have held the altcoin above it.

Therefore, investors need to note that a swift reclaim of $0.0693 will indicate the presence of buyers and open up the possibility of a 25% upswing to $0.0853.

If the bullish momentum continues to increase after this climb, Zilliqa price will take a jab at $0.09612, a 38% rally. In some cases, ZIL might sweep above this level to collect liquidity, which could be a sign of an incoming retracement before another leg higher.

If bullish, Zilliqa price will make a run toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.108.

ZIL/USDT 6-hour chart

Regardless of the optimism and hope, a failure to climb past the range low at $0.0693 will reveal bears’ plans to push ZIL lower. The immediate support level at $.060 is the last line of defense.

While a bounce from this barrier might kick-start an impulsive wave, a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.

If the selling pressure continues to rise after this development, Zilliqa price might tag $0.0502.