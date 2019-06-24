Zcash price analysis: ZEC/USD is subject to a breakout from a bullish pennant pattern

Zcash (ZEC) is trading up some 0.10% in the second half of Monday’s session.

Price action via the daily chart view is moving within bullish pennant formation.

Zcash, the privacy-based cryptocurrency (ZEC) are set to create a new zcash protocol with a sharding feature. The company behind the token, Electric Coin Company are keen "to make zcash usable by 10 billion people by 2050," according to the Chief Engineer at ECC, Nathan Wilcox.

In terms of next major upside areas of resistance; $140, an area of supply last seen trading between September – November 2018.

ZEC/USD daily chart