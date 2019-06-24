Zcash price analysis: ZEC/USD is subject to a breakout from a bullish pennant pattern
- Zcash (ZEC) is trading up some 0.10% in the second half of Monday’s session.
- Price action via the daily chart view is moving within bullish pennant formation.
ZEC/USD on Monday is trading in minor positive territory, holding gains of just some 0.10%, in the second half of the session. Price action via the daily chart view has formed a bullish pennant pattern, subject to a breakout.
Zcash, the privacy-based cryptocurrency (ZEC) are set to create a new zcash protocol with a sharding feature. The company behind the token, Electric Coin Company are keen "to make zcash usable by 10 billion people by 2050," according to the Chief Engineer at ECC, Nathan Wilcox.
In terms of next major upside areas of resistance; $140, an area of supply last seen trading between September – November 2018.
ZEC/USD daily chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.