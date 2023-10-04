- Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations.
- The closure of the lending platform comes as a result of weak demand and increased regulatory scrutiny.
- DeFi TVL has experienced a significant drop following the collapse of FTX.
DeFi platform Yield Protocol has announced its closure, citing weak demand for fixed-rate borrowing. The news comes against the backdrop of mounting regulatory pressure from global watchdogs. The DeFi sector also faces broader challenges after high-profile collapses in the crypto sector.
Yield Protocol shutters operations
Yield Protocol, a fixed-rate lending platform, has announced that it will cease its operations. The platform said in an official statement that Yield Protocol will not be launching a fixed-rate series in March 2024. It has restricted borrowing and lending activities to the December 2023 series.
Yield noted, "Liquidity providers for the *MS (March-September) strategies won’t accrue any further fees."
The platform highlighted that the move comes at a time of weak demand for fixed-rate borrowing on the platform. Yield also notes that the complex regulatory environment in the United States, Europe and the UK made it difficult for the platform to operate.
The team behind Yield Protocol assured users of support until the conclusion of withdrawals for the December series.
DeFi pressured by regulatory uncertainty
The closure of Yield Protocol comes when the DeFi industry faces heightened scrutiny. In the US, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has been actively clamping down on crypto-lending products. In January, the agency filed lawsuits against Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC. The SEC accused them of violating investor-protection laws with a $900 million crypto-lending program. Last month, the securities watchdog settled charges against Linus Financial for failing to register its retail crypto lending product. Recently, the SEC has also released charges against market behemoths Binance and Coinbase.
Regulatory bottlenecks led to the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the US Senate in July. The bill proposed by Jack Reed aims to impose stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms while regulating DeFi platforms. The framework would also make DeFi operators potentially liable for sanction violations.
The consequences of this regulatory pressure have been felt across the DeFi sector. There has been a significant decline in Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols since the FTX collapse. The TVL currently stands at approximately $38 billion, marking a substantial decrease from the $178 billion recorded in November 2021 and the $160 billion seen in April 2022, based on DefiLlama figures.
DeFi TVL drop
Also read: SEC to probe more exchanges and DeFi players after Coinbase and Binance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Sam Bankman-Fried trial’s opening statements, important points as court hearing begins
In what Judge Lewis Kaplan calls “electric quarantine” the jurors have been asked not to talk to anyone either on the news or the internet about the case as the Lower Manhattan Court decides who will sit on the Jury. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sits in court only flanked by his legal representatives.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP move around as market volatility resumes
Bitcoin is showing that volatility could be coming back to the market, with the same case going for Ethereum price as the two giants recently recorded tight consolidation. Meanwhile, Ripple price is trying to overcome a crucial hurdle, standing at a crossroads in a make-or-break moment for holders.
Axie Infinity price inching closer to fresh 2023 lows could leave over 94% of investors at a loss
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.