Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI shows mild signs of recovery after 78% correction

- Whales holding YFI stream in as the decentralized finance token nears a potential bottom.
- A spike in daily active addresses points towards network growth and a possible recovery in the near term.
Yearn.finance has corrected a whopping 78% from its all-time highs of $44,000. Buyers tried to hold the decentralized finance (DeFi) token above $20,000 to no avail. The declines progressed to the extent YFI dived below Bitcoin's value, becoming the second most expensive cryptocurrency in the world.
On-chain metrics suggest YFI is bottoming
It is usual for a long-term downtrend to hit an elastic limit, giving into an uptrend. As for YFI, multiple on-chain metrics signal a potential bottom, with a high likelihood of a reversal occurring. According to Santiment, a leading provider of on-chain data, a spike in the daily active addresses is a crucial bullish indicator. These addresses shot up from near-zero on October 20 to 1,626 on October 30.
Yearn.finance daily active addresses chart
The transaction volume metric highlights an upswing in the number of transactions on the network on October 29. It is essential to keep in mind the transaction volume is not entirely a trend indicator but helps point out periods of incoming volatility. The metric can be used side-by-side with other on-chain and technical indicators.
Yearn.finance transaction volume chart
Simultaneously, five whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 YFI joined the network this week. The small entrance number of these large investors may seem insignificant, by their impact should not be underestimated, as they move a big volume of coins. If the addresses holding large amounts of YFI continue growing, a breakout in the price may soon come into play.
Yearn.finance holder distribution chart
The above on-chain metrics are a few that emphasize a possible reversal for YFI. According to Santiment, these bullish signs depict Ren's, which hit bottom sometime back and embarked on a recovery journey.
Looking at the other side of the picture
It is worth mentioning that technical levels present a contrary narrative to the one painted above. For instance, YFI/USD has dived below the middle boundary of a descending parallel channel, portraying an increasing seller grip.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
Simultaneously, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that bears have full control over the price. Therefore, YFI may incur some more losses before a bottom materializes to give way for recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market bull cycle hits pause
Cryptocurrencies across the board are succumbing to intensifying selling pressure, led by Bitcoin. The flagship cryptocurrency reversed the trend upwards on Thursday, stepping above $13,500.
Crypto.com Price Analysis: CRO prepares for an upswing
A buy signal by the TD Sequential indicator shines a light on Crypto.com Coin's potential recovery.
XTZ unstoppable breakdown eyes $1
Tezos risks breaking down towards the primary support between $1 and $1.25. The bearish outlook is emphasized by a sell signal presented by the TD Sequential indicator.
Bloodbath in DeFi markets continue as YFI, BAND, and AAVE reach a point of no return
Popular DeFi coins like Yearn Finance (YFI) reached a $1.27 billion market capitalization on September 12. Unfortunately, the digital asset has lost around $900 million since then.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.