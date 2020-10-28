Yearn Finance Price Prediction: YFI must hold $13,000 to avoid steep correction

YFI is bounded inside a descending triangle pattern.

Bulls need to hold critical support level at $13,000 to avoid a significant pullback.

Despite the bullish momentum of the entire crypto market, it seems that YFI hasn’t benefited from it, being down 16% since October 24. The digital asset is currently trading at $13,153 and shows almost no signs of recovery.

Slipping below $13,000 can drive YFI towards $8,600

The lower trendline at $13,000 of the descending triangle pattern formed on the 4-hour chart has acted as strong support several times in the past since October 8. A break below that level would be significant for the sellers.

YFI/USDT 4-hour chart

The MACD remains bearish and started to gain momentum again. The length from the top of the triangle to the lower trendline can be used as a price target for the bears. In this case, it seems that YFI could drop as far as $8,600.

YFI IOMAP chart

Furthermore, the In/Out of the Money Around Price shows very little support on the way down from $13,129 until $11,172. In comparison, resistance is far more substantial as a higher number of investors bought additional YFI tokens on the way up.

A positive sign for YFI bulls

On the other hand, it seems that the TD Sequential indicator is about to present a strong buy signal on the 12-hour chart. Successfully defending the robust support trendline of the descending triangle pattern could drive the price of YFI towards the upper resistance at $14,100.

YFI/USDT 12-hour chart

A breakout above $14,100 can push the digital asset towards the 50-SMA at $15,222 on the 12-hour chart. A longer-term price target could be almost $19,000, representing a 32% price jump from the triangle pattern.