XRP/USD Technical Analysis: XRP recovers from Monday's drop but there is a resistance in sight

Cryptos |
  • All of the major crypto's fell on Monday and XRP is trading 3.87% lower.
  • The XRP/USD price hit a low of 0.2408 but has recovered some of its losses.

XRP/USD 30-Minute Chart

The 30-minute chart below shows the extent of the fall in cryptocurrencies on Monday afternoon.

XRP/USD at one stage traded 9.27% lower but now has recovered to trade only 3.87% lower at the time of writing.

There was no real catalyst for the move but some analysts have attributed the sell-off to the US Federal Reserve looking into a digital dollar.

On the chart, there is a clear resistance at 0.2567 that would need to be taken out to support a move higher.

The daily chart is still showing a clear downtrend since 0.5000 was hit on June 21st 2019.

XRP/USD technical analysis

 

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2538
Today Daily Change -0.0097
Today Daily Change % -3.68
Today daily open 0.2635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2858
Daily SMA50 0.2784
Daily SMA100 0.2744
Daily SMA200 0.3233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2665
Previous Daily Low 0.2594
Previous Weekly High 0.3149
Previous Weekly Low 0.2707
Previous Monthly High 0.315
Previous Monthly Low 0.2425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2597
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.256
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2526
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2668
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2702
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.274

 

 

