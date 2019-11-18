XRP/USD Technical Analysis: XRP recovers from Monday's drop but there is a resistance in sight

All of the major crypto's fell on Monday and XRP is trading 3.87% lower.

The XRP/USD price hit a low of 0.2408 but has recovered some of its losses.

XRP/USD 30-Minute Chart

The 30-minute chart below shows the extent of the fall in cryptocurrencies on Monday afternoon.

XRP/USD at one stage traded 9.27% lower but now has recovered to trade only 3.87% lower at the time of writing.

There was no real catalyst for the move but some analysts have attributed the sell-off to the US Federal Reserve looking into a digital dollar.

On the chart, there is a clear resistance at 0.2567 that would need to be taken out to support a move higher.

The daily chart is still showing a clear downtrend since 0.5000 was hit on June 21st 2019.

Additional Levels