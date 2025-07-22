- XRP rally cools below record highs at $3.66 as leading altcoins strive to sustain recently accrued gains.
- Liquidations amount to $24 million over the past 24 hours amid overheated market conditions with the RSI at 81.
- XRP’s spot retail activity remains neutral despite the surge to a new record high, suggesting that there’s still potential for a breakout.
Ripple (XRP) is struggling to hold onto most of the gains accrued since its June lows at $1.90, reaching a new all-time high of $3.66 on Friday. A nearly 2% decline on Tuesday sees the cross-border money remittance token exchange hands at around $3.47.
Key technical indicators suggest relatively overheated market conditions, likely to catalyze an extended pullback before XRP resumes the uptrend and begins a fresh price discovery phase.
XRP rally cools, triggering liquidations
XRP bulls are accelerating the decline toward the previous record high at $3.40, leaving bullishly aligned traders counting losses. According to CoinGlass, approximately $24 million has been wiped out over the past 24 hours. Long position holders are bearing the biggest brunt of the weakening uptrend with liquidations amounting to $18.27 million compared to $5.29 million in shorts.
The subsequent increase in trading volume to $20.22 billion over the same period suggests selling pressure is rising with leveraged positions being forcibly closed.
XRP derivatives market data
Despite the increase in liquidations, the surge in the XRP futures Open Interest (OI) to $10.94 billion shows no sign of fatigue among the bulls. Open Interest refers to the value of all the futures and options contracts that have not been settled or closed.
A persistent increase in this indicator reveals that traders are betting on XRP price steadying the uptrend and stepping into price discovery above $3.66.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
CryptoQuant’s XRP Ledger Spot Retail Activity Through Trading Frequency Surge metric indicates that retail activity remains neutral. The indicator measures the activity level of retail investors in XRP based on their trading frequency.
At the current neutral level, retail investors are still entering XRP markets, hinting at an increase in speculative demand. This means that the weakness being experienced could be temporary, allowing for profit-taking activity ahead of the next breakout.
XRP Ledger’s Spot Retail Activity Through Trading Frequency | Source: CryptoQuant
Technical outlook: XRP bullish structure is intact
XRP price is currently holding between its all-time high of $3.66 and the previous record high of $3.40. The token faces an increasing supply amid reduced buying pressure, as evidenced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still being overbought but dropping to 81.
If the RSI continues to decline, it will indicate that bearish momentum is building. Losses below the $3.40 level could trigger a sell-off as investors rush to protect their capital by reducing exposure.
Other key support areas traders could monitor include $3.00, which was traded as resistance last week and in early March, as well as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.60, if declines accelerate.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Despite the short-term bearish outlook, the upward-facing moving averages in the daily time frame reinforce the bullish grip. Additionally, a Golden Cross pattern, triggered on July 13 when the 50-day EMA crossed above the 100-day EMA, suggests price momentum has shifted upward and is strengthening market sentiment. This shows that XRP still has the potential to reach higher levels despite short-term hurdles.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI at a crucial crossroads as Bitget and MEXC exchanges offload
Pi Network (PI) edges higher by over 4% at press time on Tuesday after breaking out of a consolidation range. A large wallet investor, popularly known as whales, has acquired nearly 3 million PI tokens, reflecting confidence in the breakout rally.
Bonk Price Forecast: BONK uptrend wobbles but Golden Cross patterns signal demand resilience
Bonk retreats over 15% from recent highs, suggesting increasing profit-taking activity and narrowing volatility. The RSI’s reversal suggests a reduction in buying pressure following overheated market conditions.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum and XRP trim gains as Elon Musk's SpaceX moves $150 million BTC
Bitcoin consolidates above $118,000 as Elon Musk's SpaceX company transfers over $150 million in BTC, ending three years of dormancy. Ethereum claws back gains and retreats toward $3,600 support, shrugging off steady spot ETF inflows.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as technical indicators show signs of potential correction
Bitcoin price extends consolidation, trading between $116,000 and $120,000, after reaching a new all-time high last week. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs post an outflow of $131.35 million, breaking the daily streak of inflows seen since July 2.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.