XRP price to jump back above $0.82

Invalidation of the overall uptrend is the swing low at $0.68. If the bears manage to suppress the price back to this level, the overall uptrend scenario will be jeopardy. The bears could then target $0.65 and $0.60 levels, resulting in a 20% decrease from the current XRP price.

XRP price relative strength index is questionable. Traders should approach the asset with a dollar-cost average approach until more substantial evidence of bullish strength is displayed. Placing buy limits at $0.74 and $0/.72 with an invalidation at $0.68 could be healthy risk management for traders who want early entries.

XRP price is currently trading at $0.76 as the price fell during intraday hours into a breached trend line at$ 0.72. The intraday bounce for Ripple price action could be early evidence of a continuation of the trend following last week's 10% rally . XRP price is also hovering over the 100-day moving average, adding bullish confluence . Traders should expect choppy price action in this area and another 10% rally surge towards $0.83.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.