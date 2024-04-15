XRP recovers above $0.50 after XRP Ledger developers support native lending protocol

- XRP climbed back above $0.50 support after sweeping an eleven-month low of $0.41 over the weekend.
- Ripple developers propose the creation of an on-chain lending protocol to bolster the XRP Ledger’s DeFi capabilities.
- Developers introduced a native lending Protocol proposal to power borrowing and lending of digital assets.
Ripple (XRP) surged past $0.50 on Monday, recovering from an eleven-month low of $0.4188 reached on Saturday after XRP Ledger developers proposed a native lending protocol to help Ripple establish a foothold in DeFi, lending and borrowing for users.
- XRP Ledger developers Aanchal Malhotre and Vito Tumas proposed on Saturday a native lending protocol on Ripple’s blockchain. The proposal intends to expand Ripple’s DeFi capabilities as it would allow users to lend and borrow digital assets directly from the XRP Ledger.
- If the proposal is passed and the lending protocol goes live, it would promote financial inclusion, transparency, and efficiency on Ripple’s native blockchain, Ripple said. Developers are yet to announce a timeline for the proposal’s implementation.
1/ Today, devs @aanchalmalhotre and Vito Tumas introduced a proposal for a Native Lending Protocol on the XRP Ledger that would further expand its DeFi capabilities. Let's break down what this means for the ecosystem— RippleX (@RippleXDev) April 12, 2024
- The proposal focuses on three specifications: XLS-64d (Pseudo-account to track balances and issue tokens), XLS-65d (Single Asset Tokenized Pool) and XLS-66d (SNative XRPLedger Lending Protocol, provide liquidity for assets).
- Liquidity providers will deposit tokens like XRP, wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) and wrapped Ethereum (wETH) into a lending pool and earn interest. Pool delegates will manage these pools, attract capital and provide loans. Borrowers and pool delegates will agree on loan terms off-chain and record them.
- The protocol will enable fixed-term loans and pre-set terms for interest accrual. This bypasses the need for off-chain underwriting, risk management and first-loss capital protection scheme in case of default, Ripple said.
- XRP Ledger could attract developers to build and integrate lending Decentralized Applications (DApps) on the blockchain and address a wide range of use cases.
Technical analysis: XRP climbs above $0.50 after liquidity sweep at $0.41
XRP price has made a comeback above $0.50 on Monday after sweeping the $0.4188 lows for the first time since May. The decline to $0.4188 over the weekend represents an eleven-month low for the altcoin.
The $0.50 round level represents key support for XRP as the altcoin has broadly sustained above this threshold since February. XRP price could find support at $0.4117 in the event of decline and faces resistance at $0.5310 (the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the altcoin’s drop from the April 9 peak of $0.6431).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovered from its decline below 30 (the oversold region) and climbed to 34.13 on Monday. Still, the RSI continues to signal little momentum. The red bars below the neutral line on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggest XRP price is likely to observe further correction.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If XRP price sees a daily candlestick close above the $0.50 level, it could invalidate the bearish thesis and see the altcoin rally towards the April 9 local top at $0.6431. XRP price faces resistance at $0.5623, a level that held steady as support throughout March 2024.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
