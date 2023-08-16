XRP Price Prediction: SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s 100% rally could be just the start

Share:

XRP price action over the past decade has foreshadowed an inverse head-and-shoulders setup.

This technical formation has resulted in massive rallies to the upside, and Ripple appears to be setting up another one.

If successful, the current pattern forecasts a nearly 60% rally on the breakout, allowing XRP to retest $1.234.

However, the remittance token needs to withstand more losses for the technical formation to be complete.

XRP price rallied nearly 100% after Ripple scored a partial victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. Since then, the remittance token has dropped 36% and is on the verge of falling even more. But there is a silver lining to all of this. Ripple bulls seem to be planning an explosive breakout that could push XRP price to two-year highs.

XRP price and history of inverse head-and-shoulders

XRP price, in its 10-year history, has registered multiple exponential moves. Almost all of these moves were preceded by an inverse head-and-shoulders setup. On the weekly chart, there are seven instances where Ripple created this exact pattern. The highest breakout rally for the XRP price was a 4,300% increase in 2017, and the latest rally after the verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit was an 80% upward move.

In its 10-year history, ALL major, mind-melting $XRP moves had this pattern pop up before it.

Now, a similar setup can be seen on the 3-day chart.