XRP price hits new yearly high at $0.65, attorney says Ripple’s influence on XRP is decelerating

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

XRP price could find support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of its rally to its new 2024 peak, at $0.6148, in the event of a decline in its price. A daily candlestick close below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement could invalidate the bullish thesis for XRP price.

XRP price is currently in an uptrend, the altcoin hit a new 2024 high of $0.6501, on March 2, as seen in the chart below. The altcoin is likely to rally towards its December 2023 peak of $0.7000. XRP price needs to flip resistance at $0.6501 into support to rally to its $0.7000 target.

I am not downplaying or dismissing the evidence you refer to. It speaks for itself. I am pointing out the evidence in the case is not new. It is a part of the evidence the SEC used in support of certain of its arguments about Ripple buttressing the price of XRP. If people are… https://t.co/9boVqeHn07

Attorney Bill Morgan, a Ripple proponent, believes that it is likely that Ripple’s influence on XRP price declines as its store of the altcoin reduces. Further, the escrow set up by the payment remittance firm could make XRP supply more predictable, likely reducing negative impact on XRP price.

XRP price climbed to a new 2024 high of $0.65 on Saturday and suffered a minor pullback to $0.63, early on Monday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important level of $0.60 amidst developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.

