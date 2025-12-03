TRENDING:
XRP price gains alongside increase in volume

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $2.19 at the time of writing on Wednesday, up from $2.00 and observing a 9.58% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 18.58%, as nearly $4,808,646,756.97 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.
XRP gained 0.23% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $132,114,909,186.81.

In the last 24 hours, Sui, DoubleZero and Pudgy Penguins emerge as top gainers, while UNUS SED LEO, MemeCore and Quant are the top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin (LTC) is up 3% by press time on Wednesday amid increased demand for cryptocurrencies with listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as the Vanguard Group has approved third-party ETFs on its platform. 

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink rises by almost 7% at press time on Wednesday, underpinned by the launch of Grayscale’s LINK Exchange Traded Fund on Tuesday. Derivatives data show an increase in retail interest, as futures Open Interest jumps by over 20% in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.